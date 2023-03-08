Stream It Or Skip It: ‘MH370: The Plane That Disappeared’ On Netflix, A Docuseries That Posits Theories On The Malaysia Airlines Flight That Vanished In 2014

Exactly nine years ago, on March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight 370 disappeared from radar over the South China Sea. The disappearance, as well as the disjoined search by Malaysian search and rescue teams, dominated headlines for months. Most of the world has moved on, but it’s not like there has been any more concrete evidence of what actually happened or where the victims of that flight ended up. A new docuseries posits some theories, but does it give anything resembling answers?

Opening Shot: A person looking out over the vast ocean. A graphic explains that on March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight 370 (MH370) disappeared from radar, with 239 passengers and crew aboard. In the nine years since, it has not been found.

The Gist: MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, directed by Louise Malkinson and produced by Harry Hewland, dives into the various theories that have surrounded the disappearance of the 777, which was on a routine redeye flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Much of the first episode of the 3-part series tracks the flight plus the response from the Malaysian government. Right after being handed off from air traffic control in Malaysia to the control center in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, MH370 completely disappeared off all radar. As family members of passengers and crew gathered in Kuala Lumpur and Beijing to find out any news, word leaked out that the plane pay have taken a hard left and crossed back over the Malay Peninsula and either went north into Asia or South into the remote Indian Ocean.

Family members of passengers and crew are interviewed, as are Malaysian aviation investigators and investigative reporter Jeff Wise, who looked into the different theories about what might have happened, aided by a group of civilian investigators.

The first theory centered on the pilot, Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah. The idea is that he locked his co-pilot out of the cockpit, depressurized the cabin, waited for the passengers’ oxygen masks to run out, then basically flew the plane south over the Indian Ocean until the plane ran out of fuel.

No matter the theory, the Malaysian government decided that, due to some calculations from experts, the plane indeed went down in the southern Indian Ocean. There was no debris or physical proof, just calculations, which angered the families of the people on board.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? There are a few documentaries and docuseries on the disappearance of MH370: MH370: We Have Been Lied To, Where Is Flight MH370, Lost: MH370, and a bunch more.

Our Take: If you’re looking for answers during the three episodes of MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, you’re not going to find them. After the initial recounting of the flight’s disappearance and the Malaysian government’s response (or non-response, depending on who you ask), the rest of the series is given over to theories that were posited, then debunked, and other theories that may still be in play.

That being said, the theories are well-presented, with Wise being the “expert” that anchors all of those theories into some aspect of reality. Also anchoring the theories is the anger and frustration coming from the families of the passengers and crew, who have waited nine years for closure and haven’t gotten it. You can tell in their voices that the lack of answers has worn on them, and there is both lingering hope that they’ll one day get that closure, even if they know in reality that it will likely never come.

So your enjoyment of this docuseries is really going to hinge on whether you bought into the theories posited by Wise, his fellow journalists and aviation experts. That’s really the only way that the viewing experience doesn’t become a frustrating rabbit hole of conspiracy theories and little else.

Parting Shot: After Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine four months after MH370 disappeared, Wise talks about how his ideas about what happened to MH370 changed. “At this point, MH370 is not just an unsolved mass murder, it’s potentially… an act of war.”

Sleeper Star: All of the family members of the missing passengers and crew who talked on camera are the sleeper stars here, for the reasons we stated above.

Most Pilot-y Line: The date and timestamps that the producers used, where time ticked down ominously like on a digital clock in a horror movie added an unnecessary amount of drama to what’s already a pretty dramatic story.

Our Call: STREAM IT if you’re into all the conspiracy theories surrounding the disappearance of MH370. Otherwise, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared will just be frustrating to anyone seeking concrete answers.

