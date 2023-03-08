NYC Bishop Lamor Whitehead faked bank records to finance NJ mansion: feds

Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead fabricated bank records in an attempt to finance his million-dollar New Jersey mansion , federal prosecutors charged in a new indictment Wednesday.

To get a mortgage approved for the sprawling Paramus estate, Whitehead, 44, altered bank records to make it appear that an LLC he controlled had an average balance of more than $2 million — when it actually had less than $10, the feds allege.

The embattled church leader — who made headlines in 2022 when he was robbed at gunpoint of more than $1 million in jewels in front of his congregation — also allegedly created a fake bank account as part of the scheme to get the mortgage loan in 2019.

The pastor “fabricated bank records for AMS LLC, from at least in or about October 2018 up to and including … February 2019, in an effort to obtain a mortgage in excess of $1.3 million to fund [his] purchase of a home in Paramus, New Jersey,” Manhattan federal prosecutors wrote in the indictment.

Whitehead faces an additional count of wire fraud over fabricated bank statements related to an LLC. Paul Martinka

Whitehead, who was arrested by federal agents and hit with four charges in December 2022, was slapped with an additional count of wire fraud related to alleged fabricated information linked to the LLC.

see also

The feds also allege he applied for a fraudulent $250,000 business loan using the LLC — Anointing Management Services — by similarly misrepresenting the finances of the company.

Whitehead was not granted the loan, according to the indictment. It’s unclear if the $1.3 million mortgage was approved.

Whitehead leads a small congregation in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn called Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, where he preaches a “prosperity gospel” and asks his followers to “sow” — or donate money — to the church.

The pastor, who has ties to Mayor Eric Adams dating back to 2013, drives luxury cars and wears designer suits and pricey jewelry during his church services, as well as at his recent appearances in federal court.

Whitehead already faced a number of charges for alleged extortion and wire fraud. Instagram/iambishopwhitehead

After his arrest in December, The Post viewed a white Rolls-Royce SUV and a white Mercedes G Wagon parked in the driveway of his Paramus estate , which boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Whitehead was previously charged for allegedly scamming a parishioner out of $90,000 and blowing it on luxury goods.

He also faces an extortion charge for another scam, in which he allegedly promised to use his influence to get “favorable actions” from the city in real estate deals.

Whitehead purchased the Paramus estate in 2019 and parks luxury cars in the driveway. Robert Miller

Whitehead was robbed at gunpoint while preaching at the small church by a trio of masked bandits who forced him to the floor during the caper. Two of the alleged robbers were charged in Brooklyn federal court and have pleaded not guilty.

Whitehead faces dozens of years in prison if he’s convicted on all counts.

“We are going to be fighting those allegations,” his attorney, Dawn Florio, said Wednesday. “Lamor Whitehead will be pleading not guilty when he is arraigned on the … indictment and denies those charges.”