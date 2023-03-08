NYC Bishop Lamor Whitehead faked bank records to finance NJ mansion: feds

To get a mortgage approved for the sprawling Paramus estate, Whitehead, 44, altered bank records to make it appear that an LLC he controlled had an average balance of more than $2 million — when it actually had less than $10, the feds allege.
The embattled church leader — who made headlines in 2022 when he was robbed at gunpoint of more than $1 million in jewels in front of his congregation — also allegedly created a fake bank account as part of the scheme to get the mortgage loan in 2019.
The pastor “fabricated bank records for AMS LLC, from at least in or about October 2018 up to and including … February 2019, in an effort to obtain a mortgage in excess of $1.3 million to fund [his] purchase of a home in Paramus, New Jersey,” Manhattan federal prosecutors wrote in the indictment.
Whitehead, who was arrested by federal agents and hit with four charges in December 2022, was slapped with an additional count of wire fraud related to alleged fabricated information linked to the LLC.
The feds also allege he applied for a fraudulent $250,000 business loan using the LLC — Anointing Management Services — by similarly misrepresenting the finances of the company.
Whitehead was not granted the loan, according to the indictment. It’s unclear if the $1.3 million mortgage was approved.
Whitehead leads a small congregation in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn called Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, where he preaches a “prosperity gospel” and asks his followers to “sow” — or donate money — to the church.
The pastor, who has ties to Mayor Eric Adams dating back to 2013, drives luxury cars and wears designer suits and pricey jewelry during his church services, as well as at his recent appearances in federal court.
Whitehead faces dozens of years in prison if he’s convicted on all counts.
“We are going to be fighting those allegations,” his attorney, Dawn Florio, said Wednesday. “Lamor Whitehead will be pleading not guilty when he is arraigned on the … indictment and denies those charges.”
