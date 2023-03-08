Open in App
Massachusetts State
See more from this location?
The Hill

Markey staff to be first in Senate to unionize

By Julia Shapero,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSTUG_0lBynjWh00

Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-Mass.) office is set to become the first in the Senate to unionize, after the Massachusetts Democrat was asked for formal recognition on Wednesday.

“Today we are unionizing the United States Senate,” the Congressional Workers Union said in a tweet . “100% of @SenMarkey staffers have come forward and requested voluntary recognition. Once recognized, this Office will be the first ever unionized United States Senate office!”

Markey voiced his support for the staffers’ effort in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

“I applaud these workers who are exercising their right to organize, a fundamental exercise in democracy,” the senator said . “I’m proud of their commitment not to agonize, but to organize. I recognize their effort to unionize and look forward to engaging with them.”

While the House passed a resolution in May allowing its staffers to unionize, a similar effort never cleared the Senate, which means Senate staffers are not subject to federal labor laws that protect workers from retaliation for organizing.

By formally recognizing the union, Markey would essentially pledge to follow federal labor laws , according to Roll Call. However, his staffers would not be able to seek redress with the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights or the National Labor Relations Board, Roll Call noted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
House Democrat says ‘heads should roll’ at White House over Biden’s support to nix DC crime bill
Washington, DC8 days ago
33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
Washington, DC2 days ago
Democrats accuse GOP of racism after House votes to overturn DC laws
Washington, DC29 days ago
California woman misses $2.04B Powerball jackpot by one number, still wins $1.15M prize
Altadena, CA2 days ago
Over 280 sickened on Princess cruise ship; company points to ‘likely’ cause
Galveston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy