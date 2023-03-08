Open in App
Honolulu, HI
KHON2

Women’s Day: Influential women who went to UH Manoa

By Kaile Hunt,

2 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day, which is a global day to highlight and honor incredible, influential and groundbreaking women and their achievements.

According to the National Today Calendar, this day was first observed to take action against gender inequality and highlight all that women do around the world.

Organizations across the world come together to highlight important women in their homelife, political party, local agencies and more.

Throughout the years as different organizations celebrated National Women’s Day, highlighting influential Hawaiian women has become important.

The University of Hawaii has a list of influential women who have been faculty or alumni of their university. To see the full list, click here.

ʻIolani Luahine is a UH Manoa alumna and is recognized as being one of Hawaii’s greatest hula dancers of the 20th century.

She studied under Mary Kawena Pūkuʻi while going to UH Manoa and became the first recipient of Hawaii’s State Order of Distinction for Cultural Leadership.

Patsy Mink was the first Asian American woman elected to Congress and is a proud UH Manoa alumna. Patsy is a Maui native and a huge advocate for women’s rights in Hawaii, civil rights nationwide and in favor for labor unions.

According to UH she also co-authored the IX Amendment of the Higher Education Act. This act prohibits gender discrimination by federally funded institutions of higher education.

Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu is a cultural practitioner, community activist and leader and a transgender woman.

She is also a proud UH Manoa alumna who was a founding member of a community health organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for transgender women.

Hinaleimoana is an award-winning filmmaker who has co-directed and produced documentaries about the Indigenous transgender community in Tonga.

Isabella Kauakea Yau Yung Aiona Abbott is a renowned UH Manoa ethnobotanist and was the first Native Hawaiian woman to receive a Ph.D. in Science.

She is referred to as the “First Lady of Limu” for discovering more than 200 species of algae.

For more information about these incredible women head to the University of Hawaii’s website.

