Illinois high school football power forfeits nine wins for using ineligible players

An Illinois high school football powerhouse has forfeited nine wins and been placed on probation after multiple players on its 2022 team were discovered to have lived out of the school's boundary.

Maine South (Park Ridge, Illinois) and its district investigated "credible" allegations received by the Illinois High School Association and self-reported finding multiple violations, the state association said in a statement to the media.

The Hawks went 9-3 in 2022 and reached the IHSA Class 8A state quarterfinals, where they lost to Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Illinois) , 37-34.

Here is the state association's full statement:

“The IHSA recently received credible information that Maine South football players who did not reside in the district participated on the team during the 2022 season. District 207 and Maine South High School personnel promptly conducted a meticulous internal investigation, in conjunction with the IHSA, after being informed of these allegations. After a thorough review, they self-reported violations of the IHSA residence by-laws by multiple student-athletes on its 2022 football roster.”

—IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson

The program will be placed on probation through the 2023-24 school year and faces removal from the state playoffs next season if there are any more rules violations.

It's the second time the perennial state power has been under investigation under head coach David Inserra, who has led the program to four of its six state titles in 22 years at the helm, the most recent coming in 2016.

Inserra and an assistant coach were suspended for the 2011 season opener and the program was placed on probation for penalties involving counterfeit sideline passes and having too many coaches in the state finals in 2010.

ESPN reported in 2011 :