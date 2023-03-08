Change location
See more from this location?
Arizona State
fox44news.com
Tucker Carlson’s scorn for Trump revealed in court papers
By DAVID BAUDER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press,2 days ago
By DAVID BAUDER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press,2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A defamation lawsuit is revealing scornful behind-the-scenes opinions by Fox News figures about Donald Trump, including a Tucker Carlson text message...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0