Boaz, AL
WHNT News 19

Boaz Police chase ends with capture of escaped Marshall County inmate

By Kait Newsum,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6Br9_0lByl6JJ00

BOAZ, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A Marshall County Community Corrections inmate who had escaped from custody led authorities on a chase that ended with a crash before he was captured earlier this week, according to police.

The Boaz Police Department’s Chief Michael Abercrombie confirmed with News 19 that 25-year-old Cody Bryant Helton of Flat Rock was spotted driving recklessly in their jurisdiction around 8 a.m. Monday.

North Alabama pain clinic owners sentenced for opioid distribution, healthcare fraud

When an officer tried to pull Helton over on Highway 205, he refused to stop and a pursuit began, Abercrombie said, with speeds reaching over 100mph.

Because of those speeds and the fact that officers had lost sight of Helton, the chase was suspended.

Shortly after, deputies saw him driving around College Avenue. When they tried pulling Helton over, he again refused to stop and another chase began. He led authorities through Whitesville and Needmore Roads, before coming back to Alabama 168.

Once back in Boaz, Abercrombie said he turned onto Snellgrove Avenue where he lost control and crashed his vehicle into a culvert.

Hartselle man pleads guilty, sentenced for death of ex-girlfriend’s dog

Helton was initially taken to Marshall Medical Center South before being flown to Huntsville Hospital with a broken leg.

The 25-year-old is said to have left the Community Corrections facility to work at a local business, but didn’t clock in for his shift. When he didn’t show up, an escape warrant was issued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwhIr_0lByl6JJ00
Helton (Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jail records show Helton was arrested on July 5, 2022, when he was charged with first-degree theft of property, first-degree receiving stolen property, two counts of illegal possession of stolen property, and two grand jury arrest warrants for theft.

Athens ‘murder-for-hire’ convict up for parole

On November 29, Helton was released into the Community Corrections Work Release Program.

According to Abercrombie, Helton was wanted on a felony probation violation warrant out of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

