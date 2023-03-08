Open in App
FBI searches Peabody business specializing in ‘creepy dolls,’ bone art

By Abby Patkin,

2 days ago

Kat's Creepy Creations sells dolls, oddities, and bone art — wares that "shock the mind & shake the soul,” according to its Instagram page.

The FBI searched a Peabody business specializing in “creepy dolls,” bone art, and other oddities on Tuesday as part of an ongoing federal investigation, the agency said.

The bureau was “conducting law enforcement activity” at Kat’s Creepy Creations, as well as at a home in Salem, FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera confirmed to Boston.com.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we’re going to refrain from commenting on its substance,” she said.

Located at the Mills 58 complex on Pulaski Street in Peabody, Kat’s Creepy Creations sells wares “that shock the mind & shake the soul,” according to the business’s Instagram page. Owner Kat MacLean didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“I am an artist of horror, macabre, oddities, and everything creepy,” a description on the Kat’s Creepy Creations Facebook page reads. “I love creating things that shoc [sic].”

One Instagram post — purportedly taken on the set of Adam Sandler’s 2020 movie “Hubie Halloween,” which filmed in Salem and other parts of Massachusetts — features a doll posed with a skull.

“…yes that is a real human skull,” the caption reads. “If you’re in the market for human bones hit me up!”

Another post from 2019 features pieces that display “real human vertebrae.”

The Salem search happened at a two-family home on Pleasant Street, The Salem News reports. A neighbor told the news outlet that he could see bags, boxes, and storage totes — including ones marked “biohazard” — being carried out and loaded onto a truck.

Reached by The Boston Globe, Salem Police Chief Lucas J. Miller referred questions to the FBI.

“The only thing I can tell you is that there is no indication of ongoing threats to the public,” Miller told the Globe in an email.

