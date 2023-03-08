When Mum made me a class celebrity

Louise Wallace remembers the time her mum was invited into her convent school in the 1960s to give sex education lessons.

I sympathise with Zoe Williams’s daughter (An old video of me is on the school curriculum! Unfortunately, I am shocked by my own arguments, 7 March). My mother, an eminent and pioneering Cambridge don, gave the first ever sex education lessons in my convent school, in the 1960s, to my class. Heaps of embarrassment – followed by a sudden popularity, as I must have been the fount of all sexual knowledge, surely? Thanks, Mum.

Louise Wallace

Cropredy, Oxfordshire

Reading about quarter-zippers (Quarter-zipper becomes the new status symbol for men of a certain position, 4 March) at breakfast, I find it hard to believe that mine, moth-eaten in parts and unravelling with old age, is a status symbol. I shall have to reconsider my decision to restrict it to home wear only.

Ron Jacob

London

Your report on Gen Z’s adoption of slogan wear (‘No problemo’: what Gen Z are really saying with their T-shirts, 6 March) led me to ponder what, as an older person, I might have on my tee. “Retro”? “Analogue”? I finally settled on “Don’t start me”. Might others have suggestions?

Pete Bibby

Sheffield

Undoubtedly delicious as Cornish pasties are, the sign reading “No pasties left in this van overnight” (Letters, 7 March) begs the question, if they’re so good, why would there be any left? You wouldn’t want a stale one.

Linda Marriott

North Hykeham, Lincolnshire

Could Gary Lineker be given the knighthood intended for Stanley Johnson (Report, 8 March)?

Geoff McQuillan

Cults, Aberdeen