Open in App
ComicBook

New G.I. Joe Classified Series Pre-Orders: Shipwreck, Rock 'n Roll, Bazooka, and More

By Sean Fallon,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbomS_0lByjOKO00

Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series line gives a 21st century upgrade to the classic G.I. Joe toys of the '80s with 6-inch scale, more articulation, and significantly improved details and accessories. Today, Hasbro updated this awesome collection in a big way with six new action figures that include Hector "Shipwreck" Delgado, Craig "Rock 'n Roll" McConnel, David "Bazooka" Katzenbogen, Edward "Torpedo" Leiaioha, Copperhead, and Scrap-Iron.

Pre-orders for all of the new G.I. Joe figures are live now, and the details can be found below. If you go with Entertainment Earth, note that U.S. shipping is free on orders $59+ with a bonus 10% discount on in-stock items using our exclusive links. Additional retailers will be added as they become available.

You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest G.I Joe Classified, Star Wars Black Series, and Marvel Legends Hasbro releases right here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Landlord who filmed himself doubling tenant's rent is surprised when people tell him he's the bad guy
Miami, FL16 hours ago
Locals: Mexican drug cartels devastating Oregon Coast town
Seaside, OR2 days ago
The Price Is Right Making Major Change Ahead of New Episodes
Glendale, CA1 day ago
You Can 'Mine' For Unique Gems At This Texas Cave & Bring Home Pretty Crystal Souvenirs
San Antonio, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy