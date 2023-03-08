Howicz: Is RCSC board really hearing Sun City resident voices?

The new board keeps telling the members it wants input from residents.

Stop it, you have heard the voices of the members, now act. The members don’t want outside play for golf. Very easy to figure out what revenue is needed if only members play and increase fees to meet the revenue needs.

Oh, members won’t like the increase. But that’s life. Give the members what they want end the BS. Get on with next issue.

Editor’s Note: We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org .