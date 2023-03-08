Travis Avenue Baptist Church minister arrested on suspicion of DWI with child passenger

A minister at a south Fort Worth church was arrested last week on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a vehicle in which there was a child under 15 years old.

The location of his arrest in Tarrant County is not clear, but the Rev. Andrew Erickson was booked about 11:15 p.m. on Friday on the drunken driving offense and on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to court clerk records.

Erickson, the lead teaching pastor at Travis Avenue Baptist Church, resigned after his arrest, according to Baptist News Global, a news organization that covers religion.

Erickson is 40 and lives in Burleson. He posted a personal bond of $2,250 and was released about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the congregation at the church, which is near West Berry and Hemphill streets, received a letter that announced the resignation but did not refer to the arrest, according to Baptist News Global.

“Over the last 12 months and more recently, it has become clear that there are things I need to work on personally, and I believe causes me to need a season of rest from the responsibilities of ministry,” Erickson wrote in the letter.

“We assure you that Drew was not fired and that no improprieties have occurred at TABC,” the church wrote in the advisory. “We love him, as you do, and we will miss him terribly.”

Erickson had been employed as lead teaching pastor since October 2019.