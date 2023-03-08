Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Travis Avenue Baptist Church minister arrested on suspicion of DWI with child passenger

By Emerson Clarridge,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPrKk_0lByh4gh00

A minister at a south Fort Worth church was arrested last week on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a vehicle in which there was a child under 15 years old.

The location of his arrest in Tarrant County is not clear, but the Rev. Andrew Erickson was booked about 11:15 p.m. on Friday on the drunken driving offense and on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, according to court clerk records.

Erickson, the lead teaching pastor at Travis Avenue Baptist Church, resigned after his arrest, according to Baptist News Global, a news organization that covers religion.

Erickson is 40 and lives in Burleson. He posted a personal bond of $2,250 and was released about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the congregation at the church, which is near West Berry and Hemphill streets, received a letter that announced the resignation but did not refer to the arrest, according to Baptist News Global.

“Over the last 12 months and more recently, it has become clear that there are things I need to work on personally, and I believe causes me to need a season of rest from the responsibilities of ministry,” Erickson wrote in the letter.

“We assure you that Drew was not fired and that no improprieties have occurred at TABC,” the church wrote in the advisory. “We love him, as you do, and we will miss him terribly.”

Erickson had been employed as lead teaching pastor since October 2019.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Worth, TX newsLocal Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth woman arrested for shooting her brother; he's in critical condition
Fort Worth, TX21 hours ago
Additional charges being filed against woman accused of killing three of her children
Italy, TX1 day ago
Man shot by Fort Worth police had pepper spray gun, not firearm
Fort Worth, TX12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fentanyl sales suspect tells police he is white, lives in Flower Mound and will be fine
Flower Mound, TX12 hours ago
Police looking for suspects involved in shooting that left Arlington father of 6 dead
Arlington, TX11 hours ago
Rhome police asks for public’s help locating suspect, witness of fatal motorcycle crash
Rhome, TX9 hours ago
Police, family continue to seek answers in killing of Arlington father of 6
Arlington, TX15 hours ago
Fort Worth violent crime down 13%, homicides fall 24.5%. City credits police initiative
Fort Worth, TX15 hours ago
Fort Worth man shot by friend, in stable condition; suspect not in custody, police say
Fort Worth, TX7 hours ago
North Texas teen arrested, accused of shooting 60-year-old father, sheriff’s office says
Lipan, TX1 day ago
CPS worker was at Italy, Texas home to remove children from their mother before deadly stabbings, warrant reveals
Italy, TX1 day ago
Owner of pit bulls that mauled Arlington man arrested, police say
Arlington, TX14 hours ago
Garland DWI suspect in crash that killed 13-year-old has bond terms loosened
Garland, TX1 day ago
Dallas sheriff’s deputy sued over livestreaming traffic stop was suspended for two days
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth police release bodycam video, 911 call audio after officer shoots armed man
Fort Worth, TX12 hours ago
Fifth person arrested in multiple North Texas fentanyl busts
Flower Mound, TX15 hours ago
Everman police continue search for gunman who killed a man Wednesday
Everman, TX21 hours ago
South Dallas shootout kills 61-year-old, suspect to be charged with capital murder
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Fort Worth woman shoots brother after argument, cops say. Victim in critical condition
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth suspects wanted by police for prank robberies at Family Dollar stores
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Garland DWI suspect failed several drug tests while out on bond, court records show
Garland, TX2 days ago
Texas police looking for duo who apparently prank robbed two stores
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Arlington pit bull owner faces felony charge after dogs mauled neighbor
Arlington, TX15 hours ago
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX20 hours ago
61-year-old killed during shooting in south Dallas, police say
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Fort Worth man dies in construction accident, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Man cut by knife after fight in west Fort Worth turns violent, police say
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy