Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Houstonian sentenced to 60 years in for fatally stabbing girlfriend from Dallas

By Rachel Estrada,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tiLQ8_0lByg2Ai00

HOUSTON (KIAH) A 64-year-old Houston man with a history of violence, was sentenced to 60 years this week. He was convicted for fatally stabbing his girlfriend as she tried to leave him to go back to Dallas, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday.

The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when they are trying to leave the relationship. That is exactly why we take any and all allegations of domestic violence so seriously.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg

Kenneth B. Howard, was convicted of murder by a jury on Monday. He was then sentenced by a judge in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Pamela D. Pratt on July 12, 2019. Pratt was a mother of three who was in a dating relationship with Howard. Howard persuaded Pratt to move to Houston from Dallas.

Authorities said that during their relationship, Howard had shot at Pratt’s 18-year-old son and was on bond for that charge when he committed the murder.

In 1984, he had also been convicted of stabbing his ex-wife seven times. That woman survived.

The D.A. said that Howard was driving Pratt when the two got into an argument about her leaving, and he stabbed her at least four times in the chest and neck. Authorities said that instead of taking the mother of three to the hospital, he drove around for at least an hour before he went home and called the Houston Police Department. He told local officers that she pulled the knife on him. It was later on when he admitted that he got the knife away from her and stabbed her even though she was not a threat to him.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Osso, who prosecuted the case with ADA Jarrell Gibson, said Howard had a history of using violence to coerce people in his life, especially women he was dating.

Authorities said he brought this family down from Dallas and when the abuse started, they decided they wanted to leave and he didn’t like that. There’s a family that doesn’t have their mother anymore, and we know what he’s capable of, so we argued that he shouldn’t be allowed to do this to anyone ever again.

Harris County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Osso
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Dallas shootout ends in death for 61-year-old
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Texas executes convicted killer from Dallas
Dallas, TX2 days ago
South Dallas shootout kills 61-year-old, suspect to be charged with capital murder
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
HPD: Woman body slammed during robbery after withdrawing cash for trip
Houston, TX15 hours ago
Man charged for stabbing girlfriend, her father in west Houston apartment, HPD says
Houston, TX16 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: At least 4 arrested, including Houston firefighter in major drug bust
Houston, TX10 hours ago
Houston man shot after knocking at the wrong apartment door
Houston, TX1 day ago
Jose Trevino trial: The defendant takes the stand
San Angelo, TX20 hours ago
Houston woman, 43, who allegedly committed health fraud could face 55 years in prison
Houston, TX15 hours ago
Fort Bend Sheriff's Office charges two with murder
Sugar Land, TX1 day ago
Men fill backpack with cartons of cigarettes, other items worth about $7,200 at Circle K, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man shot by Fort Worth police had pepper spray gun, not firearm
Fort Worth, TX12 hours ago
Embarrassing Billboard in Dallas, TX Offers a Car for Dating Their Son
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Woman's 30-year-old son accused of strangling her to death after she wouldn't give him her car
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Fort Worth woman arrested for shooting her brother; he's in critical condition
Fort Worth, TX21 hours ago
Houston man, 24, sentenced to 14 years federal prison for trafficking meth
Houston, TX1 day ago
Houston shooting: Man found dead in crashed pickup truck on Long Point
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man found murdered in Northeast Dallas, identity still unknown
Dallas, TX2 days ago
2 people stabbed, person detained just off Richmond Avenue in Westchase area, HPD says
Houston, TX2 days ago
Video shows driver crash into pole after being shot by bicyclist outside post office, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Man mad at family sparked NW Houston fire that tore through 16 apartments, document states
Houston, TX2 days ago
Woman arrested, accused of slapping H-E-B employee who told her she couldn't use self-checkout
Spring, TX12 hours ago
Police looking for suspects involved in shooting that left Arlington father of 6 dead
Arlington, TX11 hours ago
Dallas police release video of suspect in a woman's murder in 2022
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Dallas police confirm digital evidence in homicide cases was deleted
Dallas, TX2 days ago
New Fort Worth police officer wants to make a difference in the neighborhood he grew up in
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Surveillance cameras capture latest dog disposal incident near Dowdy Ferry Road in Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Houston pastor shares frustration over illegal dumping taking place behind his church
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy