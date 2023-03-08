Man arrested after crash involving Warren County deputy

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – An arrest was made after a Warren County deputy was involved in a crash on Sunday, March 5. The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Fisher Ferry Road.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the deputy and an ambulance were just leaving a medical call when a pickup truck struck the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy was taken to the hospital as part of protocol. Investigators said the driver of the pickup truck refused medical treatment but eventually did go to the hospital.

Deputies said they ran a routine name check on the pickup driver and discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest out of circuit court for possession of meth. The unidentified driver was later arrested.

