Thriving in a changing environment: Strategic planning for 2023

How do you decide the best route to your destination? You have to start with where you are now. The critical path between here and there begins with knowing your starting point.

In strategic planning, it all begins with the vision you have for the company.

1. Vision

Get everyone in your organization 100% on the same page with where you’re going and how you plan to get there with eight questions. What are the eight questions?

What are your Core Values?What is your Core Focus™? What is your Ten-Year Target™? What is your Marketing Strategy? What is your Three-Year Picture™? What is your One-Year Plan? What are your Quarterly Rocks? What is your Issues List?

Question #1 - What are your core values?

Core values are just an essential set of guiding characteristics that define who you are at the core and what you want from the culture of your organization. Use your Core Values to attract great people to your organization and repel people who aren’t a great fit for your culture.

Question #2 – Core focus?

Core Focus is the sweet spot of your organization. It has been called a million things in the history of business. A lot of people call it a Vision statement. Some people call it a mission statement. We call it the core focus because it comes from your core. Once it’s clearly defined and articulated, the trick is to stay laser focused within that Core Focus so that you’re always working within your sweet spot.

Question #3 - What is your ten-year target?

This is just a long-range big goal for your business. The time frame is flexible, anything from five to thirty years out. It is a clearly articulated, simple number one business goal for your organization. It gets you all on the same page with where you are going long term.

Question #4 – The marketing strategy?

Your marketing strategy is simply designed to get you all on the same page with who you should talk to and what you should say to get the biggest return on your investment in precious sales and marketing energy. There are four parts to Marketing Strategy:

Target Market 3 Uniques Proven Process Guarantee

The Target Market is getting you all to agree on the ideal prospect. The demographic, geographic and psychographic profile of the kinds of people or companies you should be laser focused on proactively selling and marketing to. The rest of the marketing strategy is simply your message to those ideal prospects.

3 Uniques are just three differentiating characteristics. Three things about your organization that make you different and better than the competition, it sets you apart from the competition.

The Proven Process is a one-page visual illustration of the way you take care of your customers, from the minute they start thinking about doing business with you to the time they are longtime satisfied business partners of yours.

The Guarantee is just a pledge or a promise that reduces the fear of adoption. It eliminates objections that you might face in the sales and marketing process.

These four components make up the Marketing Strategy. Once you are all 100% on the same page with your Core Values, your Core Focus, your Ten-Year Target, and your Marketing Strategy. You will know who you are at the core. What you love to do and are best at with your Core Focus. Where you are going long term. How you are going to get there with your Marketing Strategy. We then crystallize the Vision for the organization. Then we bring it down to the ground and start making it real with your Three-Year Picture™.

Question #5 – 3-year picture™?

This is not a detailed three to five-year strategic planning process we’re going to go through. All we are trying to do is get every member of your team to crystallize and visualize exactly what this company needs to look like 3 short years from now. If you can all see the same thing in your mind’s eye, the chance you’re going to achieve that Vision becomes significantly higher.

We start by quickly defining your revenue, profits and measurables. What does this company need to achieve three years from now to lay the foundation for your Ten-Year Target? This is where we work together to paint a clear picture of what the organization needs to look like three short years from now on the way to achieving your Vision. When that Three-Year Picture™ is crystal clear, there are two great benefits. When you can all see the same Three-Year Picture™ in your mind’s eye, the chances that you are going to achieve it are so much stronger! It also sets you up for great one-year planning. We now can REALLY bring that Vision down to the ground and prioritize and plan.

Question #6 – 1-year plan™?

The first thing your team needs to do is agree on your One-Year Plan™. We use the same predictions here as the 3-Year Picture™ revenue, profit and measurables. What are we going to achieve this year or next year to lay the foundation for achieving your Vision? Then work to agree on 3 to 7 priorities. We call them goals for the year. We focus on 3 to 7 goals – not 23, because when everything is important, nothing is important.

​​Question #7 – Quarterly rocks?

Now we move to Rocks. Rocks are just 90-day business priorities – getting us all 100% on the same page with what’s most important over the next 90 days. Creating a 90-Day World™ for the organization. We start by predicting revenue, profit and measurables. Then identify 3 to 7 priorities for the company over the next 90 days. 3 to 7 priorities for each of you as well. It creates discipline, focus and accountability so we are executing on our Vision every 90 days.

Question #8 - What is your issues list?

With that, the last question is what are your Issues? We compile an Issues List. I think I mentioned earlier that when your VISION, PEOPLE and DATA components are strong, this organization is going to become transparent. You are going to have a lot of impurities, imperfections, needs, challenges and obstacles. Once we get the Issues out of your head and onto your Issues List, we’ve answered the 8th question.

You’re all on the same page. It's a simplified approach to strategic planning.

Now that we have established the importance of having a clear vision for your company, and determining your current starting point. In the next article, we will explore how to assess your current situation and determine what tools you need to grow from the strategic planning process.