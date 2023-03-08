Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Dee Alexander of Purcell Marian named Ohio's Ms. Basketball

By Ryan Isley,

2 days ago

The sophomore averaged 26.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game this season

Photo by Jeff Harwell

On Wednesday morning, Purcell Marian sophomore Dee Alexander was named the 2023 recipient of the Ohio Ms. Basketball award voted on by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The District 16 and Miami Valley Conference Player of the Year averaged 26.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game this season and led the MVC in points per game, field-goal percentage (57.8) and steals (3.9).

In her first two seasons of high school basketball (with games still remaining this season), Alexander has scored 1,265 career points.

Last season, she was the OPSWA Division III Player of the Year while helping to lead the Cavaliers to the state title.

Alexander and Purcell Marian will face Bryan in the Division II state semifinals on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the University of Dayton Arena.

New Madison Tri-Village senior Rylee Sagester was the runner-up. while Loudonville junior Corri Vermilya was third and Pickerington Central senior Madison Greene finished fourth.

Dee Alexander and Saniyah Hall keep playing their game and ignoring the haters

Young Purcell Marian squad cruises past Worthington Christian for the program's first state championship

