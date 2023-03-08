Washington Missourian

Superintendents downplay scores following release of district's annual performance reports By Jonathan Riley • BusinessEducation Reporter • rileyj@emissourian.com, 2 days ago

By Jonathan Riley • BusinessEducation Reporter • rileyj@emissourian.com, 2 days ago

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) on Tuesday released its Annual Performance Reports (APRs) for the 2021-22 school year,... ...