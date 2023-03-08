Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
informnny.com

Tucker Carlson’s scorn for Trump revealed in court papers

By DAVID BAUDER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press,

2 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A defamation lawsuit is revealing scornful behind-the-scenes opinions by Fox News figures about Donald Trump, including a Tucker Carlson text message...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy