informnny.com

Tucker Carlson’s scorn for Trump revealed in court papers By DAVID BAUDER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press, 2 days ago

By DAVID BAUDER and NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press, 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A defamation lawsuit is revealing scornful behind-the-scenes opinions by Fox News figures about Donald Trump, including a Tucker Carlson text message ...