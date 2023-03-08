Change location
See more from this location?
Georgia State
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Political Rewind: A look at the wage gap and reproductive issues on International Women's Day
By Bill NigutNatalie MendenhallChase McGee,2 days ago
By Bill NigutNatalie MendenhallChase McGee,2 days ago
Audrey Haynes, professor of political science University of Georgia. Karen Owen, @ProfKarenOwen, professor of political science and dean of university college, University of West Georgia....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0