Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Kick Off Home Stand With 7-5 Win Over Sam Houston

By Connor Zimmerlee,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4iau_0lByZjNb00

The Longhorns returned home Tuesday and picked up a sorely needed win over the Bearkats.

It isn't too often that an early season midweek game feels like a must win, but the Texas Longhorns (5-7) 7-5 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats (6-8) is as close as you'll get.

The Longhorns entered Tuesday's matchup against the Bearkats in need of a win in the worst way, fresh off a disappointing series loss over the weekend to the Cal State Fullerton Titans - and an overall rough start to the season.

A Jack O'Dowd RBI single in the bottom of the second gave Texas the early 1-0 lead, but the Bearkats answered immediately in the top of the third with a three-run home run to take the lead.

Aside from that home run, though, Longhorns starter Lebarron Johnson provided yet another quality start on the mound. Johnson gave Texas six innings of four-run baseball, with only three runs being earned, battling through a tough Bearkats lineup.

When Johnson left the game after six innings, he did so trailing 4-2 and in line for the loss. However, the Longhorns put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth on five hits to take a 6-4 lead and give Johnson the win should they hang on over the last three innings.

Hang on they did, as Charlie Hurley came out of the bullpen and once again delivered a dominant outing on the mound with three innings of one-run baseball while allowing only two hits.

Texas got a much needed insurance win in the bottom of the eighth off the bat of Mitchell Daly, whose solo home run extended the lead to 7-5 and helped secure the first win of the home stand.

What's next for Texas?

There is not much time to rest for the Longhorns as they have a rather quick turnaround with another midweek game on Wednesday night - welcoming Mercer to Austin at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Longhorns Ride Dominant Pitching to 8-1 Win Over Jaspers: Live Game Log
Austin, TX14 hours ago
Longhorns vs. TCU Big 12 Tournament: Live In-Game Updates
Austin, TX12 hours ago
Longhorns Hold Off TCU in Wire-to-Wire Win, Advance to Big 12 Final vs. Kansas
Austin, TX9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Steve Sarkisian’s takeaways from Ewers, Manning and 1 week of spring football
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Longhorns Included In Greatest College Football Programs In History
Austin, TX16 hours ago
Texas Basketball: 2 studs, 1 dud from mucky win over OK State
Austin, TX1 day ago
Longhorns Dinner Date: Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson Taken Out to Eat by AFC Team
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Longhorns Cruise to Big 12 Semi-Final With Win vs. Oklahoma State
Austin, TX1 day ago
Governor Greg Abbott Predicts Longhorns Win vs. Alabama
Austin, TX14 hours ago
Longhorns Cruise Past Bears 11-3: Live Game Log
Austin, TX2 days ago
Texas' Rodney Terry makes history with coach of the year honors
Austin, TX2 days ago
12News' Simona Barca, Kara Willis leaving, heading to new Texas jobs
Bryan, TX21 hours ago
Found It! BunB says missing poncho worn during ‘Southern Takeover’ performance at the Houston Rodeo has been returned
Houston, TX3 days ago
The New Kids on the Block Embrace the Ladies, Turn the Houston Rodeo Upside Down, Proving Boy Bands Needn’t Have an Expiration Date
Houston, TX3 days ago
DPS ID 3 victims in deadly Burnet Co. crash
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Despite Pappas' campaign to stay at Hobby Airport, Houston City Council gives bid to another company
Houston, TX2 days ago
Woman followed, robbed in Chinatown after making large cash withdrawal from miles away: HPD
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Suspect in deadly SE Houston shooting says he 'served justice by doing what he did,' records state
Houston, TX1 day ago
'It's not a 1-man show': Petrochemical plant in Alvin looks to fill wide array of positions
Alvin, TX2 days ago
The I-45 Expansion Is Happening, So Get Out of the Way
Houston, TX1 day ago
Isaac Files Bills To Place Restrictions on Aggregate Companies, but Vulcan Quarry Opponent Says They Leave Too Much ‘Wiggle Room’ for Big Polluters
Canyon Lake, TX2 days ago
Neighbors speak about shooting near residential neighborhood in Sequin
Seguin, TX1 day ago
Deer Park man arrested in Colorado after allegedly taking off ankle monitor following guilty plea
Deer Park, TX2 days ago
Man, 22, indicted in connection with death of Schertz man whose body was found 18 months after he disappeared
Schertz, TX17 hours ago
Woman's 30-year-old son accused of strangling her to death after she wouldn't give him her car
Houston, TX18 hours ago
Former Harris Co. prosecutor Sean Teare questioned over plea deal in deadly hit-and-run case
San Antonio, TX19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy