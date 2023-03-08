Longhorns Kick Off Home Stand With 7-5 Win Over Sam Houston

The Longhorns returned home Tuesday and picked up a sorely needed win over the Bearkats.

It isn't too often that an early season midweek game feels like a must win, but the Texas Longhorns (5-7) 7-5 win over the Sam Houston State Bearkats (6-8) is as close as you'll get.

The Longhorns entered Tuesday's matchup against the Bearkats in need of a win in the worst way, fresh off a disappointing series loss over the weekend to the Cal State Fullerton Titans - and an overall rough start to the season.

A Jack O'Dowd RBI single in the bottom of the second gave Texas the early 1-0 lead, but the Bearkats answered immediately in the top of the third with a three-run home run to take the lead.

Aside from that home run, though, Longhorns starter Lebarron Johnson provided yet another quality start on the mound. Johnson gave Texas six innings of four-run baseball, with only three runs being earned, battling through a tough Bearkats lineup.

When Johnson left the game after six innings, he did so trailing 4-2 and in line for the loss. However, the Longhorns put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth on five hits to take a 6-4 lead and give Johnson the win should they hang on over the last three innings.

Hang on they did, as Charlie Hurley came out of the bullpen and once again delivered a dominant outing on the mound with three innings of one-run baseball while allowing only two hits.

Texas got a much needed insurance win in the bottom of the eighth off the bat of Mitchell Daly, whose solo home run extended the lead to 7-5 and helped secure the first win of the home stand.

What's next for Texas?

There is not much time to rest for the Longhorns as they have a rather quick turnaround with another midweek game on Wednesday night - welcoming Mercer to Austin at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .