Open in App
Wausau, WI
See more from this location?
WausauPilot

2023 Small Business of the Year Award finalists named

By Shereen Siewert,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3U9k_0lByYd3200
The Small Business of the Year Award recognizes business growth, community involvement and innovative efforts in the Wausau region and is a part of the Chamber’s annual Business Month.

WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists of the 2023 Small Business of the Year Awards. Fourteen businesses and organizations have been named as finalists.

The Small Business of the Year Award recognizes business growth, community involvement and innovative efforts in the Wausau region and is a part of the Chamber’s annual Business Month. The recipients of this year’s award will be named at the 2023 Small Business of the Year Awards event to be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain. The cost for attending this program is $40.

The finalists in each of the categories are:

Business-to-Consumer category: Accentu Inc, Amaximmo LLC, Buska Retirement Solutions Inc, El Tequila Salsa LLC, In The Lite Electric, Nelson-Miller Inc, Patriot Auto Repair LLC, Restlawn Memorial Park LLC and Rivers Edge Campground

Charitable Non-Profit category: Christmas in July Charity, DC Everest Area Education Foundation, Hmong American Center Inc, Never Forgotten Honor Flight and Monk Botanical Gardens

Each of this year’s finalists will be interviewed this month, with the videos available on the Chamber’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The recipients of the 2022 Small Business of the Year Awards were Lamb’s Fresh Market in the Business-to-Consumer category and the Wisconsin Automotive & Truck Education Association (WATEA) in the Charitable Non-Profit category.

“Being nominated and selected for this award was such an honor and one that we as an organization are so proud of.” said Ron Lamb, CEO of Lamb’s Fresh Market. “We will use this award as constant reminder of what it takes to be recognized in this way.”

A Walk of Winners display is a new addition to this year’s Small Business of the Year Awards. Previous recipients of the award who have chosen to participate will be honored at the event. The Walk of Winners will also be on display at the Chamber’s Business EXPO.

The Chamber’s Business Month will kick off with an Advocacy Education Session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. This free event will feature several speakers, offering insights on legislative efforts related to business at the national, state and local levels.

Thousands of businesspeople will assemble on Thursday, April 20 at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild for Business EXPO 2023. The Business EXPO is the largest Chamber trade show in the nation and will feature hundreds of exhibitors. The EXPO features an exhibitor-to-exhibitor time from 9 a.m. to noon, before opening to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Admission to the event is free with a business card or $10.

The EXPO will be followed by the Fun@EXPO networking event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Rothschild. Fun@EXPO is the region’s largest business networking event of the year, offering a unique opportunity to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones. Food and beverages at the event will be supplied by various Chamber member restaurants, caterers, distributors and breweries. Cost is $10 online or $20 at the door.

The presenting sponsors for the 2023 Business Month are Aspirus Health and Aspirus Health Plan. The week is also sponsored by The Dirks Group at the platinum level, by Ansay & Associates and Wausau Smiles Dental at the gold level, and Great Lakes Cheese, Lakeland Care Inc, Northwind Solar, Ruder Ware LLSC, Spectrum Insurance Group LLC, TDS Telecom, Urban Chic Boutique, Wausau Tile Inc and Wisconsin River Partners. Fully Promoted is the EXPO Award Sponsor. Media sponsors for the week include RotoGraphic Printing Inc, Midwest Communications?, The Business News and WAOW Newsline 9?.

For more information on the 2023 Small Business of the Year Awards, including a list of past recipients, or to register for any Business Month events, visit WausauChamber.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wausau, WI newsLocal Wausau, WI
Sugar and Spice transformed a former fish market into a delightful cheesecake shop
Wausau, WI21 hours ago
Wausau Economic Development Committee declines loan for Compass
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Wausau committee approves revised Business Campus trail, school right-of-way and other measures
Wausau, WI15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marshfield clinic CEO says reducing staff 'is always painful'
Marshfield, WI1 day ago
Wausau area obituaries March 10, 2023
Wausau, WI14 hours ago
Ticket resellers cause drama for Grand Theater in Wausau
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Marathon County Public Library programs
Wausau, WI16 hours ago
The Palms Supper Club to appear on America’s Best Restaurants
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Marshfield Children’s Pediatric Therapy Clubhouse in Rice Lake closing in May
Rice Lake, WI1 day ago
Marathon County mulls forming task force on tax increment financing as concerns mount over lost funding
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Marathon County volunteer opportunities this week
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Test ballots found in Kwik Trip parking lot accidently left behind
Wausau, WI13 hours ago
3/9/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Fond Du Lac, WI2 days ago
More than 30 restaurants participating in Be Amazing’s Dine Out event
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots available at Marathon County Public Library
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Wausau Water Works Commission continues temporary PFAS-removing solution
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Your letters: Parent offers laundry list of grievances on Wausau schools restructure proposal
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Benefit set for Tommy Boyle
Waupaca, WI1 day ago
Wausau area births, March 7
Wausau, WI3 days ago
UW-Stevens Point student to present at state capitol research showcase
Madison, WI7 days ago
New exhibit ‘Cultural Currency’ to open at Woodson Art Museum
Wausau, WI7 days ago
Recipe of the Week: Pinto Bean & Veggie Green Enchilada Bake
Rothschild, WI6 days ago
Wisconsin hospital system laying off over 300 employees, cites cost and revenue pressures
Marshfield, WI4 days ago
Wausau braces for another winter storm
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Crews investigating fire at home in Rib Mountain
Rib Mountain, WI16 hours ago
Pitcher Christian Orr returning to Wausau Woodchucks for 2023 season
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Wausau mulls no parking ordinance due to years of violations on Sherman Street
Wausau, WI16 hours ago
Cocktail of the Week: Werther’s Original
Schofield, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy