Open in App
Aurora, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Driver killed in crash involving Aurora officer identified

By Colleen Flynn,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkKct_0lByY2fW00

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver killed in a crash involving an Aurora Police officer Saturday night has been identified.

Elias Hans Anderson, 44, of Aurora, died after the Toyota Corolla he was driving collided with a marked Aurora Police vehicle driven by an officer on his way to a nonemergency call, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP: Driver in deadly crash involving Aurora officer did not yield to oncoming traffic

“All other tests for cause and manner of death are pending at this time,” a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas.

The speed of both drivers at the time of the crash as well as whether or not alcohol or drugs were factors are being investigated by the CSP.

Aurora officer’s patrol vehicle rolls in crash

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of E. Bates Avenue and S. Chambers Road.

CSP’s preliminary investigation found that Anderson did not yield to oncoming traffic when the Aurora officer hit the passenger side of his Corolla. The Aurora officer’s patrol vehicle then rolled after the crash.

Woman injured during LoDo police shooting suing Denver officer

The Aurora Police Department said the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person and did not have his lights and sirens on.

Anderson and the officer were taken to the hospital where Anderson later died. The officer was treated and released on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Aurora, CO newsLocal Aurora, CO
I-70 reopens after Aurora rollover crash
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Driver seriously injured after crashing into apartment, causes natural gas leak
Denver, CO18 hours ago
Man found guilty of deadly I-25 shooting 2 years ago
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Victim hit, killed by train in Arvada area
Arvada, CO15 hours ago
Driver wanted in hit-and-run on shoulder of I-25
Denver, CO16 hours ago
Driver takes off after hitting pedestrian on Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Driver reportedly shoots cyclist in Denver, flees scene
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Pedestrian killed on Federal after being hit by motorcycle
Sheridan, CO1 day ago
Speed considered factor in fatal crash on N Carefree
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Crash closes Highway 285 near Indian Hills
Indian Hills, CO16 hours ago
Woman shot, killed in Denver's Villa Park neighborhood
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Police searching for bias-motivated crimes suspect
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Local News in Colorado: A Man Was Sentenced Guilty After The Shooting Incident Two Years Ago
Denver, CO21 hours ago
1 person shot in Speer neighborhood
Denver, CO1 day ago
SUV crashes into Colorado apartment building
Centennial, CO17 hours ago
Who murdered 3 people in 1999 and where are their bodies?
Westminster, CO17 hours ago
Victim identified who died in crash with Aurora Police officer
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Yet another student hit by car near Aurora high school
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Heart-stopping crash on Colorado interstate allegedly caused by pothole: video
Denver, CO1 day ago
People found living in tunnel under highway flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Jury finds 20-year-old guilty in Colfax Avenue shooting of Pamela Cabriales
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woman injured during LoDo police shooting suing Denver officer
Denver, CO2 days ago
Suspect in 2021 homicide of woman found guilty
Denver, CO2 days ago
4 suspects wanted in a string of burglaries
Denver, CO1 day ago
Woman missing after being discharged from Thornton hospital
Greeley, CO3 days ago
Man found guilty of murdering woman sitting in her car in Denver in early 2021
Denver, CO1 day ago
New video shows Aurora police SUV before deadly crash
Aurora, CO4 days ago
School asks for safety upgrades on Smoky Hill Road
Aurora, CO6 hours ago
6 people were living in bridge tunnel at I-70 flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy