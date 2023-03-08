Driver killed in crash involving Aurora officer identified

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver killed in a crash involving an Aurora Police officer Saturday night has been identified.

Elias Hans Anderson, 44, of Aurora, died after the Toyota Corolla he was driving collided with a marked Aurora Police vehicle driven by an officer on his way to a nonemergency call, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

“All other tests for cause and manner of death are pending at this time,” a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas.

The speed of both drivers at the time of the crash as well as whether or not alcohol or drugs were factors are being investigated by the CSP.

Aurora officer’s patrol vehicle rolls in crash

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of E. Bates Avenue and S. Chambers Road.

CSP’s preliminary investigation found that Anderson did not yield to oncoming traffic when the Aurora officer hit the passenger side of his Corolla. The Aurora officer’s patrol vehicle then rolled after the crash.

The Aurora Police Department said the officer was responding to a report of a suspicious person and did not have his lights and sirens on.

Anderson and the officer were taken to the hospital where Anderson later died. The officer was treated and released on Sunday.

