Campbell co-sponsors law to protect children from gender reassignment surgeries

State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, has co-sponsored legislation to protect minors in Tennessee from undergoing irreversible and harmful medical procedures for the purpose of changing their gender identity.

House Bill 1 bans medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance in addition to procedures that remove their healthy body parts in order to allow them to identify as a gender that is different from their biological sex. It was approved by the General Assembly last week.

“These harmful treatments and irreversible procedures should never be performed on vulnerable children who cannot fully understand the lifetime of consequences they bring,” Campbell said. “I was proud to support banning these destructive practices to protect children.”

The legislation ensures that doctors can still prescribe hormone treatment to minors for medically necessary purposes. It also makes exceptions for children born with chromosomal anomalies or congenital defects.

Any health care provider who violates the law can be sued in civil court by the minor injured, the parent of the minor injured or the Attorney General within 30 years of the violation. They could also face up to a $25,000 penalty per violation and have their medical license restricted.

House Bill 1 will now go to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law. It will become effective July 1.

Scotty Campbell represents House District 3, which includes all of Johnson and part of Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan Counites.

He is vice-chairman of the Tennessee House Republican Caucus and also serves as a member of both House Criminal Justice committees, Finance, Ways and Means committees and the Transportation Committee.