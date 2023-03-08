Where to find all the timewalking vendors in World of Warcraft

Timewalking vendors are NPCs that only appear during timewalking events in World of Warcraft that briefly cycles old expansion content back into the present. As the event rotates through different expansions each time it arrives in Azeroth, you'll need to track down a different vendor in a different location each time.

The timewalking event lasts for a week and scales old dungeons to your level. In some cases, like the Wrath of the Lich King timewalking event, one of the old raids is scaled too— so you can fight your way through Ulduar or Black Temple as if it were current content.

You'll earn the currency, Timewarped Badges, for participating, and you can exchange these for gear, toys, reputation tokens, and more. Here are the WoW timewalking vendor locations for each expansion, as well as what they offer.

WoW timewalking vendor locations

The timewalking vendors are generally found in the capital city associated with the expansion of the timewalking event. You'll find two of them in each location: one vendor offers rewards in exchange for Timewarped Badges, whereas the other gives you a quest to complete the timewalking raid and lets you teleport to the raid's entrance.

The Burning Crusade timewalking vendor location

The Burning Crusade timewalking vendor is located in Shattrath City in Outland . You can find the portal to get there inside the portal rooms at Orgrimmar and Stormwind, though Horde players will need to head downstairs to find it.

The vendor is Cupri , a human female, and she can be found on the balcony inside the central building at the Terrace of Light.

Wrath of the Lich King timewalking vendor location

The Wrath of the Lich King timewalking vendor is found in Dalaran in Northrend and you can easily get there from the portal room in either Orgrimmar or Stormwind. The vendor is Auzin , a male blood elf, and he is standing next to the statue in the center of Runeweaver Square.

Cataclysm timewalking vendor location

The Cataclysm timewalking vendor is found in either Orgrimmar or Stormwind , depending on whether you're Alliance or Horde. The vendor is Kiatke , a female blood elf, and she is standing near the Cataclysm portals, just north of the Drag in Orgrimmar and north of the Dwarven District in Stormwind City.

Mists of Pandaria timewalking vendor location

The Mists of Pandaria timewalking vendor is found on the Timeless Isle in Pandaria , east of the Jade Forest. You can get to the Jade Forest via the portal room in Stormwind or Orgrimmar, then use a flight master to get to the isle.

The vendor is Mistweaver Xia , a female pandaren, and she is standing on the eastern edge of the Celestial Court, next to the lake.

Warlords of Draenor timewalking vendor location

The Warlords of Draenor timewalking vendor is found in Warspear or Stormshield in Draenor , depending on whether you're Horde or Alliance. You can reach both either via the portal room in Orgrimmar or Stormwind, or by the portal in your garrison if you upgraded it to level three.

The vendor in Warspear is Kronnus , a male orc, and you can find him near some huts close to the inn. Tempra , a female dwarf, is in Stormshield, and she can be found standing close to the herbalism trainer.

Legion timewalking vendor location

The Legion timewalking vendor is found in Dalaran in the Broken Isles . You can reach here either by using the Dalaran hearthstone or by travelling to Aszuna via the portal room in Orgrimmar or Stormwind. The vendor is Aridormi , a female draenai, and she is standing near the flight master in Krasus' Landing.