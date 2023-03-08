Open in App
Orlando, FL
What Now Orlando

V’s Diner Eyes Summer Opening After Long Hiatus

By Paul Soto,

2 days ago

V’s Diner, the popular vegan food truck, will finally be opening its Casselberry brick-and-mortar after over a year of delays. The restaurant will be located at 908 State Road 436, near Buffalo Wild Wings and China 1.

What Now Orlando recently spoke at length with owner Mackenzie Singleton about the restaurant’s toils and its much-anticipated return.

“We’re probably a couple of months out from opening, finally, after about a year of waiting,” Singleton says. “We ran into issues with the building, given that a lot needed to be fixed. We thought we were going into a turnkey location but it turns out it needed to be gutted. We would not have closed our food truck had we known it would have taken this long.”

Fortunately for Singleton and company, the long hiatus has not deterred fans and loyalists.

“Luckily for us, our customers have been really excited about it. It’s mind-boggling that we haven’t served anything in a year and people have still been so excited about it.”

Singleton is eager to note that V’s Diner is unique in its approach to vegan food, compared to similar establishments.

“Instead of using Beyond or Impossible meats, we make it all in-house. Our burgers, chicken, and cheesesteaks are made here, giving us more control over the final product.”

Readers can expect the upcoming restaurant to be experimenting with specials, which Mr. Singelton specifies has allowed the team to experiment and expand their offerings.

In closing, he adds a newer bit of exciting news: “We look to eventually open a vegan pub in the space next door.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUj03_0lByWf1k00
Photo: Official


