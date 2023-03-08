Open in App
Arizona State
InsideTheRangers

Nathaniel Lowe has 'All the Tools'

By Matthew Postins,

2 days ago

Nathaniel Lowe is out to not only duplicate his .300 average from 2022, but improve his defense.

The Texas Rangers know the kind of season first baseman Nathaniel Lowe had in 2022. The Rangers hope he can replicate it in 2023. So does Lowe.

It’s that drive to be consistently great that Rangers manager Bruce Bochy sees in Lowe as Spring Training closes in on its midway point.

“You saw what he did last year and as good as that was, I think he would say that he wants to get even better as a hitter, but probably even more as a defensive player,” Bochy said.

Lowe has put together a solid start to the spring. He’s batting .308 with a home run and three RBI entering Wednesday’s game with Arizona. There’s no question he will start at first base on Opening Day.

The bigger drama is finding a capable replacement for Lowe on those days he needs a break or Bochy wants to slide him to designated hitter.

Lowe’s bat earned him a Silver Slugger award last season. It was the third straight season where his batting average improved, but it proved to be an apex of Lowe’s improvement at the plate.

Lowe batted .302/.359/.492/.850 for his first .300 season. He was the first Rangers player to hit .300 or better in a season since both Adrián Beltré and Elvis Andrus both did it in 2016.

Even though hitting metrics have changed over years, Lowe said finishing with at least a .300 average still matters .

Lowe received the Rangers Player of the Year Award back, calling it an “ amazing accomplishment .”

But he was more concerned about improving his defense for 2023. Lowe had a .993 fielding percentage last season, but he felt his decision-making could improve, as could his ability to be aggressive fielding ground balls.

Lowe didn’t just work out at Globe Life Field this offseason. His agent helped him work with other Major Leaguers with a reputation for great fielding, including New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has won two Gold Gloves.

Just a few years ago, Lowe was struggling to find a place in the Majors. The Rays — where his brother now plays — included him in a low-level trade that netted the Rangers both Jake Guenther and Carl Chester late in 2020.

The Rangers released Guenther after the 2022 season from its High Class-A affiliate Hickory. The Rangers released Chester before the 2022 season.

Despite those cuts, the payoff from that deal has been enormous for both Lowe and the Rangers. Lowe believes he’s on the ground floor of something that could be special, especially after the Rangers’ offseason acquisitions for the starting rotation.

“When you're already in the organization (and) you got your foot in the door it's pretty cool to have this opportunity to go out and maximize and hopefully win a lot of baseball games,” Lowe said.

That’s what Bochy sees in Lowe — a player that wants to get everything he can out of his talent and help his team win.

Bochy says the best players never think they arrive.

“That’s what you admire about great players,” Bochy said. “He can be a great player every year. He has all the tools.”

