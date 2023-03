country1025.com

Lainey Wilson Leads 2023 CMT Music Award Nominations By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group, 3 days ago

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group, 3 days ago

CMT has announced the 2023 CMT Music Awards nominations, and Lainey Wilson is the leading nominee. Wilson scored four nominations: Video of the Year, Female ...