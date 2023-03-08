Apple just stealth-launched a new iPhone

Apple has just released a brand new iPhone… well, sort of.

It has launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a happy sunshine yellow – and of all the days to release it, of course, Apple picked a day when it’s winter in the northern hemisphere and actually snowing in the UK.

The iPhone 14 was already one of the best camera phones and now it's even better. Yellow is the color of spring, it’s a sign of warmth to come, and without this color yellow, everyone's favorite (or least favorite) car game wouldn’t exist. It’s not unusual for Apple to introduce a brand new color option to an existing lineup, but it's been a while since we've seen a yellow phone.

In March 2022, Apple unveiled a gorgeous forest green color available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro , but we haven’t seen a yellow iPhone since the iPhone 11 was released back in September 2019.

The complete color range of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Apple)

Anyone hoping to pick up this joy-inducing new color in a 14 Pro will be left disappointed, though. Since the vibrant tone doesn’t really match the darker hues of the pro range, it’s only available for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

Other than the color, of course, everything else has remained the same. It still has the same 12MP main camera, up to 26 hours video playback, the A15 Bionic chip, tough smartphone glass, water resistance and 5G connectivity.

If mellow yellow isn't enough to tempt you, in September the iPhone 15 will be due – and rumor has it that it will be available in a gorgeous dark red color. Red isn't the most uncommon iPhone color, however, thanks to the ProductRed series that helps to raise money for life-saving HIV treatment and is available for the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE , iPhone 12 and the 8th generation Apple Watch.

Colors already available for the iPhone 14 include midnight, starlight, blue and purple, but yellow is by far the standout in our opinion.

