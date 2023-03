...And there are a lot of wonderful memories in that rubble. The years of first-rate musical productions in the gym, the well-researched Science Fairs set-up in the cafeteria, the charming art produced in the art room. All are now memories of days gone by. A little piece of West Elementary School was spared from the demolition. School officials asked that the cupola be saved. (featured in the smaller picture) It’s kind of sad that this building is now fading away, but kids can now look forward to new adventures and memories in the new school buildings.