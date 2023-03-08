Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

UNLV women hold off San Diego State, reach title game of Mountain West tourney

By Gary Dymski,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46PPXq_0lByPo0U00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 21st-ranked UNLV women’s basketball team is one step away from clinching its second straight Mountain West tournament championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels held off San Diego State 71-68 on Tuesday night in a semifinal clash at the Thomas & Mack Center and face No. 2 seed Wyoming in Wednesday night’s championship game.

Tipoff at the Thomas & Mack is scheduled for 7 p.m, and the contest will be carried by the CBS Sports Network.

Wyoming (23-9) reached the title game by stopping No. 3 seed Colorado State 65-56.

In the UNLV triumph over the Aztecs, Essence Booker scored 22 points, Desi-Rae Young supplied 20 points and 13 rebounds and Justice Ethridge added 15 points. It was the Rebels’ 21st consecutive victory.

San Diego State hit five of six 3-point attempts to close within 60-59 with 1:15 remaining. Booker then scored six of the Rebels’ next nine points for a 69-62 lead with 22 seconds to play.

“We knew it was going to be like that: a battle for 40 minutes,” UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque said. “I’m shocked it didn’t go more minutes because we kind of expected that going into the game.”

Booker was 13-of-14 at the free throw line and hit all eight fourth-quarter attempts.

Ramos scored 17 points to lead 5-seed San Diego State (23-10). Abby Prohaska added 15 points, Yummy Morris had 14 and Kim Villalobos scored 10.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Rebels rally, force OT but fall to Boise State in MW tournament quarterfinals
Las Vegas, NV15 hours ago
UNLV opens against Air Force in Mountain West tourney
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
UNLV beats Air Force in overtime in first round of Mountain West tourney
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Young’s 28 & 17 power No. 21 UNLV women to MWC title
Paradise, NV2 days ago
Super UNLV interns help bring Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Raiders re-sign starting offensive tackle Parker
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Raiders re-sign return specialist-running back Abdullah
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Air Races to Leave Northern Nevada after 59 Years
Spanish Springs, NV1 day ago
All Elite Wrestling announces “Double or Nothing” in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Spring break a great time to explore state, national parks before Nevada weather heats up
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Brightline, Southern Nevada unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
‘Spectacular racing,’ Las Vegas gears up for off-road Mint 400
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Shape Up and Shred Down For Spring
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Cat found in Las Vegas back with Alabama owner after going missing for two years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
UNLV Ukrainian conductor uses music to make his voice heard
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
More F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets on sale soon
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Ex-Nevada State Athletic Commission chair expresses regret over Dana White’s slap league: ‘I made a mistake’
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
‘Tesla’ Announces House Of Blues Residency
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Lucky slots winner takes over $11,000 jackpot
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Daylight Beach Club Opening Weekend
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Sale agreement reached for Siegfried and Roy's 'Jungle Palace' in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
“Bao & Mezcal” at China Poblano
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
“Dessert Grazing” Boards
Las Vegas, NV9 hours ago
Siegfried & Roy’s ‘Jungle Palace’ has new buyers
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
LVCVA wants to buy $7 million worth of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Fending Off Daylight Saving Fatigue
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
Flu claims 45 lives in Southern Nevada this season, health district report shows
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy