Bakersfield Now

BPD looking for two women accused of breaking into home on T Street By BakersfieldNow Staff, 2 days ago

By BakersfieldNow Staff, 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two people allegedly involved in a residential burglary in ...