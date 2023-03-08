Open in App
Buffalo, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Snowmobile accident - Upper Whitefish Lake

2 days ago

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang sent out a press release that reported on Feb. 25, at approximately 4:24 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash involving injuries on Upper Whitefish Lake in Ideal Township.

It was reported that a snowmobile struck a snowbank, causing it to go airborne. Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim, a 56-year-old female from Buffalo, Minnesota, was the operator and lone occupant of the snowmobile. The victim went airborne off the snowmobile. The victim was airlifted to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Pequot Lakes Police Department, Ideal Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, North Memorial Aircare and Ideal First Responders.

