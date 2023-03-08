Open in App
Watch: Judy Blume Forever' doc explores the author's teen years, influence

By UPI Staff,

2 days ago

March 8 (UPI) -- Influential author Judy Blume shares her coming-of-age story in documentary Judy Blume Forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130vQD_0lByJSkm00
The "Judy Blume Forever" documentary shows interviews with the author, actors Molly Ringwald, Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle, Samantha Bee and more. Still courtesy of Prime Video

Directed by Emmy-award winners Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, and produced by Imagine Documentaries, the film also explores Blume's influence on her millions of readers, including authors, artists, fans and actors Molly Ringwald , Lena Dunham , Anna Konkle and Samantha Bee.

Blume is known for coming-of-age books, including Are You There God? It's Me Margaret, Blubber, Tiger Eyes, Deenie and Superfudge.

The documentary "traces Blume's journey from fearful, imaginative child to storytelling pioneer who elevated the physical and emotional lives of kids and teens, to banned writer who continues to fight back against censorship today," a press release says.

Judy Blume Forever will stream on April 21 on Prime Video.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

