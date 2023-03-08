‘Perfect Match’: Where Was the Show Filmed? All About the Resort Town

Perfect Match is the latest reality TV show to generate a ton of buzz. The dating show, whose cast members all hail from other popular Netflix shows, has already been streamed dozens of millions of times. One thing that many viewers have pointed out is how beautiful the tropical villa that the polarizing contestants get to stay in is. But where exactly was the television show filmed? And what is there to do in the resort town if you aren’t competing on a televised dating show?

Where was ‘Perfect Match’ filmed, and what is there to do there?

Central America provides the gorgeous backdrop for Perfect Match. The show was shot in Playa Bonita, Panama. Thought of as a resort town, the city boasts plenty of hotels and seems to cater to tourists. Naturally, the beach is one of the great draws of Playa Bonita. And while the beach can get a little rocky, it’s safe to swim in the Pacific Ocean. If lounging poolside is more of your thing, there are plenty of other places to swim.

For those willing to leave their resort, there are some great local attractions also. Visitors can choose to take a trip to the fish market, explore Old Town Panama (Casaco Viejo), or see the famous Panama Canal. And if travelers are willing to travel within two hours of Playa Bonita, they can even visit the rainforest or travel to El Valle, a town that sits within an inactive volcano.

How much money does it cost to rent the ‘Perfect Match’ house?

There are plenty of hotels in Playa Bonita. However, if you’re looking to stay at the very same house where the Perfect Match cast stayed, you can do just that. Of course, it will cost you a very pretty penny. The luxury mansion, which boasts six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a rancho, a library, a gym, an infinity pool, and a plunge pool, is actually available to rent. Latin Exclusive has the massive 25,000 square feet home listed for a whopping $7,300 per night.

How much do popular hotels in Playa Bonita, Panama, cost?

If you’re not willing to shell out more than seven grand a night, there are other hotels in the area. Two of the most popular hotels are The Westin Playa Bonita and Dreams Playa Bonita. The former operates under the Marriott Brand, while the latter is a World of Hyatt property. Rates for The Westin Playa Bonita typically start in the ballpark of $250 a night for a standard room. Meanwhile, Dreams Playa Bonita seems to average a bit closer to $300 for a standard room unless you score a deal by going at a less popular time.

How long is the flight to Playa Bonita from The States?

We’re sure that some Perfect Match fans are eager to add Panama to their bucket list. But how long is the flight from The U.S. to Playa Bonita? Naturally, it largely depends on where fans are based. However, we’ve got flight times from the three largest cities in The States. If you’re an East Coaster traveling from New York, a direct flight to Panama City (the closest airport to Playa Bonita) is around 5 hours and 25 minutes. Midwesterners from Chicago will have approximately the same flight time as their neighbors to the east. However, Angelenos will be in for the longest trip. Flight times from Los Angeles average about 6 hours and 32 minutes. So if fans are planning a trip, they may as well stay for a while.