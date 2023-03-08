Open in App
Yuma, AZ
See more from this location?
KYMA News 11

Sprinkler stops Yuma apartment fire, occupants safely evacuated

By Dillon Fuhrman,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HI7dR_0lByEtUu00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to an apartment fire, only to find that a fire sprinkler head had extinguished the fire.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 6:17pm at Cielo Verde Apartments, near the Walmart on S. Avenue 8E.

After responding to a fire alarm, YFD confirmed that the fire sprinkler head had activated and put out the fire near the stove.

YFD also said that there were two people inside the apartment and both were able to safely evacuate the apartment. Additionally, they said that the cause of the fire started when a pan was left on the stove.

Fortunately, the fire damage was minimal due to the fire sprinkler head, according to YFD.

If you want to learn more about the fire, or learn more about how fire sprinkler heads work, then read the press release below.

007-Apartment-Building-Fire-Sprinkler-Save Download

The post Sprinkler stops Yuma apartment fire, occupants safely evacuated appeared first on KYMA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yuma, AZ newsLocal Yuma, AZ
YPD confirms jewelry scammer suspects are in custody
Yuma, AZ13 hours ago
Victim of Wednesday’s carjacking incident speaks out
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Overnight lane restrictions on US 95 near Yuma
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three agencies in Yuma were involved in GTA crimes, driver dead after car chase
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
City of Yuma announces spring slurry, oil, and chip seal program, March 15
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
First clinic in Holtville now open
Holtville, CA11 hours ago
BREAKING: Carjacking suspect dead after crash near Somerton
Somerton, AZ2 days ago
MCAS Yuma Air Show is back!
Yuma, AZ16 hours ago
Suspect on the loose in Brawley
Brawley, CA2 days ago
East Yuma gets new fire station
Yuma, AZ4 days ago
Yuma PD: Alleged carjacker dies in crash after multi-agency pursuit
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Police Seek Suspect in Brawley Shooting
Brawley, CA1 day ago
F-35 to perform at Yuma Air Show
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Lane closure on I-8 near Colorado River Bridge near Yuma
Yuma, AZ14 hours ago
Police in Yuma warn the community about catalytic converter theft
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
YPD partners with local businesses to combat catalytic converter theft
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
SPECIAL REPORT: Treasures of the Desert Southwest – Yuma Territorial Prison State Park
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
The Beat: February 7 - March 5
Brawley, CA2 days ago
With the drought impacting Arizona, local farmers are doing their part to save water
Yuma, AZ8 hours ago
Sunset Health offers free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Wellton
Wellton, AZ3 days ago
Hearing over water transfer in La Paz county takes place in Phoenix
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
Workers from Spreckels Sugar Company go on strike
Brawley, CA1 day ago
Latest update on suspect arrested for allegedly shooting two teens
Brawley, CA2 days ago
Engineer sisters show Yuma can provide complete education
Yuma, AZ2 days ago
New plea offer made in blow torch case
Yuma, AZ1 day ago
Local Shriners chapter receives $3,000 donation
Yuma, AZ3 days ago
Former San Luis Vice Mayor pleads guilty in hit and run case
San Luis, AZ1 day ago
Happy Foster Friday: Meet Atlanta
Yuma, AZ16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy