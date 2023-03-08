Texas teacher, art students create 58-foot paper snowflake

March 8 (UPI) -- A Texas art teacher and 14 of his students broke a Guinness World Record when they created a massive paper snowflake measuring 58 feet in diameter.

Will West and his students at Dunbar High School in Fort Worth worked together to fold and cut a giant sheet of paper into a snowflake measuring 58 inches across.

The snowflake incorporates the words "Dunbar" and "Fort Worth."

The school said the snowflake has been submitted to Guinness World Records for official recognition. The current record-holder, made by Northern Illinois University Photography students in March 2022, measured 44 feet and 6 inches in diameter.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com