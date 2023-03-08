Open in App
Providence, RI
Providence man gets 10 years in prison for 2017 shooting

By Allison Shinskey,

2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been sentenced to prison for shooting and wounding another man in the city back in 2017.

John Baldayac, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to assault with a dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm resulting in serious injury, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office.

He was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 to serve at the ACI and 10 suspended, followed by 20 years of probation.

ALSO READ: Bill would eliminate ‘life without parole’ in RI as sentence for murder convictions

The shooting happened in June 2017 near the basketball courts on June Street. Prosecutors said Baldayac’s brother was arguing with the victim, a 32-year-old man, when Baldayac pulled out a gun and shot him three times.

The victim survived, but remained at the hospital for months and had to undergo several surgeries, according to the AG’s office.

“Much of the senseless of gun violence in Rhode Island stems from a common set of circumstances – young men with the ability to acquire guns with relative ease, who are all too willing to use them to settle petty disputes,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said. “The defendant here not only played the lead role in that re-run, but nearly killed a young man in the process. He’ll now have the opportunity to think about the consequences of this actions for a significant period of time at the ACI.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

