NYSDOT: Lane closures on the Adirondack Northway

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Drivers heading northbound on the Adirondack Northway (Interstate-87) are being advised to watch for lane closures between Exits 22 and 23. Two or three lanes will be closed between Wednesday at 7 a.m. and Friday at 5 p.m.

The New York Department of Transportation is continuing work in an effort to replace the bridges that pass over U.S. Route 9 in the Town of Lake George. Drivers on Route 9 are also advised to watch for brief intermittent closures for equipment and steel staging.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver’s license being suspended.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.