NYSDOT: Lane closures on the Adirondack Northway

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Drivers heading northbound on the Adirondack Northway (Interstate-87) are being advised to watch for lane closures between Exits 22 and 23. Two or three lanes will be closed between Wednesday at 7 a.m. and Friday at 5 p.m. Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
The New York Department of Transportation is continuing work in an effort to replace the bridges that pass over U.S. Route 9 in the Town of Lake George. Drivers on Route 9 are also advised to watch for brief intermittent closures for equipment and steel staging.
Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver’s license being suspended. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0