Open in App
Lake George, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

NYSDOT: Lane closures on the Adirondack Northway

By Ben Mitchell,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdBzg_0lByBYKo00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Drivers heading northbound on the Adirondack Northway (Interstate-87) are being advised to watch for lane closures between Exits 22 and 23. Two or three lanes will be closed between Wednesday at 7 a.m. and Friday at 5 p.m.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The New York Department of Transportation is continuing work in an effort to replace the bridges that pass over U.S. Route 9 in the Town of Lake George. Drivers on Route 9 are also advised to watch for brief intermittent closures for equipment and steel staging.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver’s license being suspended.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Amtrak to restore rail service to the North Country
Albany, NY15 hours ago
Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Winter Storm Headed To Region
Albany, NY1 day ago
History is made after Schumer swears in Albany native
Albany, NY19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drivers wanted for Lake George’s summer trolleys
Glens Falls, NY20 hours ago
Amtrak Adirondack Line to resume by April
Albany, NY15 hours ago
New Ballston Lake pier to be completed in May
Ballston Lake, NY21 hours ago
Parking still a point as Glens Falls DRI project nears bid phase
Glens Falls, NY1 day ago
Truck pulled from Hudson River being investigated as stolen vehicle
Troy, NY22 hours ago
Crash on I-87 Northway southbound: lanes reopened
Colonie, NY2 days ago
Slippery travel expected overnight as light to moderate snow expected
Albany, NY23 hours ago
Dive teams, Troy Police on scene after truck found submerged in Hudson River
Troy, NY22 hours ago
Statewide brush burning ban begins March 16
Albany, NY1 day ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: March 6-10
Albany, NY16 hours ago
SP: Clifton Park man drives high in car full of drugs
Clifton Park, NY22 hours ago
WATCH: NYS troopers save dog from house fire
Johnstown, NY15 hours ago
Code Blue Alert declared in Albany
Albany, NY2 days ago
Southbound lanes of the Northway back open after crash near Colonie Center
Colonie, NY1 day ago
03/10/2023: Snow returns tonight
Albany, NY1 day ago
Deadline approaching for Shen transportation requests
Clifton Park, NY1 day ago
This Beloved Upstate Tavern Closes its Doors on Weekdays
Gloversville, NY1 day ago
NYS police search for wanted man
Greenville, NY1 day ago
Cat gets tossed into a dumpster at a Stewart’s
Glens Falls, NY15 hours ago
Police: Body found in abandoned Troy house
Troy, NY11 hours ago
Schenectady mayor proposes all-smoking ban in public parks
Schenectady, NY12 hours ago
Snowman Ice Cream opening on Saturday with special offer
Troy, NY1 day ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: March 10-12
Albany, NY1 day ago
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Who is wrong- guy parked in the wrong spot, or guy who blocked him?
Albany, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy