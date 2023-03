Nobody can say Lyssa Petru didn't provide the Lady Panthers a well-rounded effort in Liberty Hill's district-opening home contest against Cedar Park on Tuesday night.

After all, not only did the senior right-hander hurl a complete game for the Purple-and-Gold in the circle, but took a pair of pitches on her opposite arm at the plate and drove in the first run of the game with a third-inning RBI single during a 6-2 victory against the rival Timberwolves.