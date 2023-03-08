These are the 30 most popular YouTube stars of 2023, with MrBeast and PewDiePie still reigning supreme

The most subscribed-to creators on YouTube in 2023. YouTube / MrBeast / Like Nastya / Fernanfloo

MrBeast and PewDiePie continue to preside as the biggest YouTubers in the world.

Insider's 2023 list illuminates YouTube's massive global reach, but also skews heavily male.

With a few exceptions, the list predominantly comprises gamers and child vloggers.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. In 2023, YouTube's most dominant channels – MrBeast and PewDiePie – are familiar faces who have ruled the platform for years .

But a purview of this year's top channels also shows YouTube's massive international reach, with only eight of the top 30 channels being based in the United States. The compilation also skews heavily male, with just five channels fronted by women, including child vloggers Nastya, Shfa, and Maria Clara.

For our list of the biggest YouTube stars in 2023, we assessed the channels with the most subscribers, according to SocialBlade. We focused exclusively on native creators, disregarding channels from musicians, production companies, and other established entertainment brands.

These are the top YouTube personalities with the most subscribers in 2023:

Hassan Suleiman youtube.com/@aboflah

30. AboFlah — 27.9 million subscribers

AKA: Hassan Suleiman

Location: Kuwait

What they're known for: Suleiman is an Arabic-speaking creator who primarily posts gaming and comedic videos. He joined the platform in 2016 and has garnered an impressively large audience by recording himself playing — and riffing on — games like "Fortnite" and "Grand Theft Auto V."

Donato Muñoz youtube.com/@thedonato

29. TheDonato — 28.8 million subscribers

AKA: Donato Muñoz

Location: Venezuela

What they're known for: Muñoz started his channel in 2015 and grew to prominence with his gameplay videos, particularly about the battle royale game "Free Fire," which not many gamers were playing at the time. He's now become synonymous with the game, showing fans various hacks and tips, but has also expanded to other more popular games like "Minecraft."

Seán McLoughlin jacksepticeye / YouTube

28. Jacksepticeye — 29 million subscribers

AKA: Seán McLoughlin

Location: Ireland

What they're known for: McLoughlin is another prominent video gamer on the platform. He's sustained an audience through the popular "Let's Play" format wherein he cracks constant jokes as he films himself gaming. McLoughlin received a critical shout-out from PewDiePie in 2013, which launched his career.

Lucas and Marcus Dobre-Mofid Lucas and Marcus/YouTube

27. Lucas and Marcus — 29.1 million subscribers

AKA: Lucas and Marcus Dobre-Mofid

Location: US

What they're known for: Lucas and Marcus Dobre-Mofid (also known as the Dobre Twins) are 24-year-old brothers who post vlogs, skits, and other trends and challenges together. Like the Paul brothers, the two got their start on Vine and parlayed their skits and antics into YouTube after the app's dissolution. The brothers have caused controversy with their content, including a 2022 vlog where Marcus faked suicide , but their careers have withstood the mass backlash. Lucas and Marcus continue to toe a precarious line with recent videos titled "CRAZY Ex Girlfriend DESTROYED Our House!" and "Scary Little Boy STEALS Our Little Sister!"

Raúl Álvarez Genes youtube.com/@auronplay

26. AuronPlay — 29.2 million subscribers

AKA: Raúl Álvarez Genes

Location: Spain

What they're known for: Genes, who also has a personal channel called Auron, is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber who posts for a primarily Spanish-speaking audience. Born Raúl Álvarez Genes, the creator is most known for broadcasting himself gaming and providing funny commentary. His alias was inspired by the character Auron of the game "Final Fantasy X."

Dilraj Singh Rawat youtube.com/@MRINDIANHACKER

25. MR. INDIAN HACKER — 30.1 million subscribers

AKA: Dilraj Singh Rawat

Location: India

What they're known for: Mr. Indian Hacker, whose moniker is usually stylized in all caps, also goes by his real name Dilraj Singh Rawat. Rawat joined YouTube in 2012 and posts experimental videos, like "How To Make Rockets At Home" and running a temperature test on the iPhone 14 Pro, which gained millions of views. Rawat calls his massive fandom his "Titanium Army" in reference to the chemical element, as his experiments are often science-based.

Dream has previously kept his face out of his videos. Dream/YouTube

24. Dream — 31.4 million subscribers

Location: US

What they're known for: Dream is as widely recognized as a YouTuber as a Twitch streamer. On both platforms he's famous for posting a variety of "Minecraft" content, like roleplaying and a "Speedrunner" series that he was also once accused of faking (Dream denied this allegation from 2020).

Beyond gaming, the creator drew a lot of attention and mystique by intentionally hiding his face during his rise to fame. In 2022, Dream finally revealed his face in a YouTube livestream that received 18 million views.

Pedro Afonso Rezende Posso youtube.com//@rezendeevil

23. Rezendeevil — 31.7 million subscribers

AKA: Pedro Afonso Rezende Posso

Location: Brazil

What they're known for: Posso a popular Brazilian creator who's also known for his "Minecraft" videos. While he nabbed his core fans from his gaming content, the YouTuber also vlogs and has recently pivoted to stunt videos in the style of MrBeast .

Alia Marie Shelesh Mike Coppola

22. SSSniperWolf — 33.3 million subscribers

AKA: Alia Marie Shelesh

Location: UK

What they're known for: SSSniperWolf, who often goes by her first name Alia or "Lia," created her online moniker from the game "Metal Gear Solid" which features an antagonist called Sniper Wolf. While Lia does occasionally post gaming content, she primarily posts challenges and reactions to online trends. Some of her top videos include "I FAILED THE EASIEST TEST" and reacting to a series of videos in which kids cry over their Christmas presents .

Samuel de Luque Batuecas youtube.com/@vegetta777

21. Vegetta777 — 33.6 million subscribers

AKA: Samuel de Luque Batuecas

Location: Spain

What they're known for: Batuecas grew his popularity by recording himself playing a variety of video games like "Saint's Row" and "Battlefield." While other gaming YouTubers often provide casual and comedic commentary while they play, Batuecas will create elaborate narratives and stories for his characters.

Ryan Kaji YouTube/Ryan Kaji

20. Ryan's World — 34.5 million subscribers

AKA: Ryan Kaji

Location: US

What they're known for: Formerly known as Ryan ToysReview, the channel stars the 11-year-old Ryan Kaji and the rest of his family. The channel features educational videos along with kid-themed scenarios and clips of Kaji playing with toys. Kaji was the highest-earning YouTuber in 2018, 2019, and 2020, according to Forbes.

Mark Edward Fischbach Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

19. Markiplier — 34.5 million subscribers

AKA: Mark Edward Fischbach

Location: US

What they're known for: Fischbach started his career YouTube in 2012 and quickly ascended to become one of the platform's most beloved and successful gaming creators. He's especially known for playing the horror game "Five Nights at Freddy's" and his intense, visceral reactions to the jumpscares. Fischbach made headlines last year when so many fans flooded his OnlyFans launch that it crashed .

Maria Clara Melo do Amaral and JP Melo do Amaral youtube.com/@MariaClaraeJP

18. Maria Clara & JP — 36.1 million subscribers

AKA: Maria Clara Melo do Amaral and João Pedro (JP) Melo do Amaral

Location: US

What they're known for: The Brazilian YouTubers Maria Clara and JP are siblings who star in their successful child-themed YouTube channel, which features various content from fun sketches to educational videos. Their channel was founded in 2015, and their most popular video to date is a playful song about how to put on your shoes .

Miguel Montes youtube.com/@mikecrack

17. Mikecrack — 37 million subscribers

AKA: Miguel Bernal Montes

Location: Spain

What they're known for: The Spanish YouTuber has summoned a huge crowd of fans with "Let's Play" videos of games like "Minecraft" and "Roblox," and animated music parodies. He created his channel in 2015 and has rapidly become one of the most popular YouTubers in Spain, currently sitting at 15 billion cumulative views.

Shfa shfa/YouTube

16. Shfa — 37.5 million subscribers

Location: United Arab Emirates

What they're known for: Shfa is a child YouTuber with a few different accounts (namely shfa, shfa2, and shfa gaming). Her most popular account (shfa2) has amassed a whopping total of 22 billion views. Her content revolves around kid-themed challenges, skits, and vlogs.

Ajey Nagar youtube.com/@carryminati

15. CarryMinati — 38.1 million subscribers

AKA: Ajey Nagar

Location: India

What they're known for: Nagar is known for an assortment of comedic videos, like roasting and parodies. He also posts gaming content. At only 23, he's one of the most popular YouTubers in India, with over three billion cumulative views. In 2019, he made a very popular diss track against PewDiePie.

Luccas Neto Luccas Neto - Luccas Toon / YouTube

14. Luccas Neto — 38.8 million subscribers

AKA: Lunes

Location: Brazil

What they're known for: Luccas Neto is the younger brother of Felipe Neto (who's also made this list). Like his brother, Luccas also make comedic sketches, but geared toward children. Luccas has also appeared in several kids' specials on Netflix.

Luis Arturo Villar Sudek youtube.com/@luisitocomunica

13. Luisito Comunica — 39.9 million subscribers

AKA: Luis Arturo Villar Sudek

Location: Mexico

What they're known for: The 31-year-old Mexican YouTuber has grown a huge fanbase with his travel videos. He's made a slew of videos where he documents his journeys (including enviable food tours) in various countries like China, Japan, Colombia, and India. He started his channel in 2012.

Kimberly Loaiza youtube.com/@KimberlyLoaiza

12. Kimberly Loaiza — 39.9 million subscribers

AKA: Kim Loaiza

Location: Mexico

What they're known for: The Mexican singer-influencer is immensely popular across the internet. On her YouTube account, which she started in late 2016, she's most known for challenges, skits, and vlog-style videos with friends. She also has a channel dedicated to her music that has amassed over 14 million subscribers. (She has over four million monthly streams on Spotify).

Rubén Doblas Gundersen YouTube/ElRubiusOMG

11. elrubiusOMG — 40.4 million subscribers

AKA: Rubén Doblas Gundersen

Location: Spain

What they're known for: Gundersen has one of the largest YouTube accounts in Spain. The 33-year-old has built a massive army of fans over the years with humorous gameplay videos and vlogs. He's also incredibly popular on Twitch under the name "Rubius." With over 13.5 million followers, he's the third-most-followed streamer on the platform.

Whindersson Nunes Batista YouTube

10. Whinderssonnunes — 44 million subscribers

AKA: Whindersson Nunes Batista

Location: Brazil

What they're known for: Nunes is best known for his comedy videos, with some of the most-viewed videos on his massive channel being full-length standup comedy sets and music video parodies. He has also filmed several standup specials for Netflix, with his latest "Preaching to the Choir" that dropped last month.

BRIGHT SIDE youtube.com/@brightsideofficial

9. BRIGHT SIDE — 44.4 million subscribers

Location: Republic of Cyprus

What they're known for: The successful media channel is owned by Cyprus-based TheSoul Publishing, which publishes in 17 languages and has more than 200 million subscribers across its various YouTube channels. Bright Side launched in 2017 and is home to a diverse array of content, including space exploration, fitness, tests, riddles, self-improvement tips, and more. The company posts multiple videos daily, with some of its most popular titles including "13 Tips on How To Survive Wild Animal Attacks" and "7 Riddles That Will Test Your Brain Power."

Vladislav Bumaga youtube.com/@A4a4a4a4

8. A4 — 44.6 million subscribers

AKA: Vladislav Andreyevich Bumaga

Location: Belarus

What they're known for: Bumaga has risen to renown for his kid-friendly challenge and sketch videos. Some of his most recognized videos include "Turning Fast Food into Gourmet Meals" and "If Adults Acted Like Kids." In 2012, MrBeast accused Bumaga of plagiarism when he tweeted "the largest channel in Russia just takes my thumbnails and photoshop's his face on mine."

Felipe Neto youtube.com/@felipeneto

7. Felipe Neto — 44.9 million subscribers

AKA: Felipe Neto Rodrigues Vieira

Location: Brazil

What they're known for: Neto has amassed a YouTube empire on the strength of his comedic videos and day-in-the-life vlogs, while also covering news and celebrities. Neto headlined his own Netflix comedy special, "My Life Makes No Sense," in 2017. He's also the older brother of fellow YouTuber, Luccas Neto, who also appears on this list.

Luis Fernando Flores Alvarado Fernanfloo/YouTube

6. Fernanfloo — 45.7 million subscribers

AKA: Luis Fernando Flores Alvarado

Location: El Salvador

What they're known for: Flores Alvarado launched his gaming channel in 2011 at age 18 and has racked up millions of views on his sketches and vlogs. After launching his own successful mobile game and graphic novel, he will be entering the boxing fray in July, fighting fellow gamer Luzu at an event in Madrid hosted by the Spanish e-sports megastar Ibai Llanos.

Germán Garmendia Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

5. JuegaGerman — 47.5 million subscribers

AKA: Germán Garmendia

Location: Chile

What they're known for: Though his first channel, HolaSoyGerman, is now defunct, the seminal YouTube star has been pouring all his time into his gaming channel, which features song parodies and reaction videos in addition to the "Let's Play" genre. His current channel has surpassed his inaugural in subscribers.

Dude Perfect Noam Galai/FilmMagic/Getty

4. Dude Perfect — 58.9 million subscribers

AKA: Tyler Toney, Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones

Location: US

What they're known for: Creator collective Dude Perfect helped pioneer the trick shot content genre, with compilations that involve water bottles and ping pong balls racking up hundreds of millions of views. The former college roommates, who hail from Texas, are next looking to build Dude Perfect World, a $100 million theme park that would give visitors the opportunity to recreate some of the group's best stunts.

Anastasia Radzinskaya Like Nastya/YouTube

3. Like Nastya — 104 million subscribers

AKA: Anastasia Radzinskaya

Location: US

What they're known for: The 9-year-old Russian-American YouTuber is the center of one of the most popular child-themed channels . She has multiple channels (her main one has over 104 million subscribers, while a second has 42 million) and has been featured in YouTube videos as early as December 2016, when she was only two years old. Her content includes challenges, educational lessons, and other kid-centric themes.

PewDiePie / YouTube

2. PewDiePie — 111 million subscribers

AKA: Felix Kjellberg

Location: Japan

What they're known for: Felix Kjellberg, the Swedish gamer and commentator, reigned as YouTube's most-followed star for five years until he was surpassed by the Indian media conglomerate T-Series in 2019. Kjellberg and others who top this list, including MrBeast and German Germendia's channel HolaSoyGerman, have been in quiet competition for subscribers for a number of years. The YouTuber first gained his first wave of fans in 2010 by cracking commentary while filming himself playing Minecraft.

Jimmy Donaldson MrBeast via YouTube

1. MrBeast — 136 million subscribers

AKA: Jimmy Donaldson

Location: US

What they're known for: Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is the most-subscribed YouTuber in the world and the platform's most synonymous name. He is best known for his ambitious challenge videos ( like recreating a real-life "Squid Game" ) and viral acts of charity ("I adopted every dog in a dog shelter"). Donaldson's YouTube empire has also spawned a number of consumer businesses, including ghost kitchen MrBeast Burger and snack brand Feastables.