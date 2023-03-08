Open in App
Indiana State
Louisville Public Media

Indiana faith leaders call for full funding of mental health crisis response system

By Brandon Smith,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VaJ7i_0lBy4bWv00

Faith leaders say millions of Hoosiers know someone who was or will be in need of mental health crisis services. For the Rev. Dr. Sarah Griffith Lund, that person was her father. He told her he was planning to die by suicide. She contacted the police – because there was no one else to call.

“My father deserved a person to care about him, not to lock him up and take him to jail, but a number to call for real help,” Lund said.

READ MORE: Senate committee advances mental health clinics bill, but strips out funding

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

The advocacy group Faith In Indiana met with lawmakers and delivered a letter, calling on them to fully fund proposed legislation, SB 1 , that would boost community mental health services and the 988 crisis response hotline.

“Not a dribble," said Angela Espada, Indiana Catholic Conference executive director. "Not seed money, to see how it’s going, but full and appropriate funding.”

Faith leaders say that means $130 million. So far, lawmakers have discussed no more than about $30 million.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5 .
Copyright 2023 IPB News. To see more, visit .

