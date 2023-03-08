First Washington cap-and-trade auction nets $300 million from businesses

(The Center Square) – Washington state officials on Tuesday hailed as a success the Department of Ecology's first auction of emissions allowances under the cap-and-trade program established by the Climate Commitment Act that brought in approximately $300 million.

The cap-and-trade program puts limits on greenhouse gas emissions from large polluters. Companies unable to meet the cap can purchase carbon allowances from the state. Similar to stocks and bonds, these allowances can be obtained through quarterly auctions hosted by Ecology.

The first auction was held on Feb. 28.

"During a three-hour bidding window, all 6.18 million allowances available were sold at a settlement price of $48.50 [per ton], generating critical revenue that will be invested by the Legislature in clean energy projects and programs to support communities affected by climate change and air pollution," a news release from Ecology reads.

That was more than twice the system's floor price of $22.20, according to the auction summary report , and well above the $27.85 price of allowances sold last month in a cap-and-trade auction held by California.

The $300 million figure is derived from multiplying the $48.50 per ton price by the 6.18 million allowances.

That math was confirmed by Claire Boyte-White with Ecology's Climate Commitment Act Implementation Group.

"Yes, that back-of-the-napkin math is the logical formula for total revenue, though I will note that if we want to be precise it’s 6,185,222 allowances that were sold," she said in an email to The Center Square. "We will confirm the amount of revenue raised in a separate report issued March 28, once all the financial transactions for successful bids have settled and the funds are in the CCA accounts ready to be appropriated by the Legislature. We’ll put out another announcement when that report is published to the website."

State officials quoted in Ecology's news release about the auction were pleased.

"This is truly historic for Washington and for the global movement toward a low-carbon future," Gov. Jay Inslee said. "The costs of climate change are coming to bear on families and communities, and industry plays an important role in the transition away from carbon. This cap-and-invest system is crucial to our approach to addressing climate change, and we are very encouraged to see this program starting off so well."

Ecology Directory Laura Watson agreed.

"With the cap-and-invest program now fully underway, we can begin providing critical support for reducing emissions in our state, and helping communities deal with and prepare for the effects of climate change," she said. "This sends a powerful message to the nation and world that bold action on climate change is both necessary and achievable."

Todd Myers, environmental director at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, approves of the goal of reducing emissions, but thinks the state is attempting to do so in a way that is not cost-effective.

"You know, our position has always been that you know, fine, it makes sense to reduce the risks from climate change and to reduce CO2 emissions, but this is a really expensive way to do it," he said. "Forty-eight dollars a metric ton is about five times what it costs me to invest in projects that reduce CO2 emissions."

The results of this first auction mean about 39 cents more per gallon of gas and about 48 cents for diesel, Myers said.

"And so those costs are going to get passed on," he said, adding that he expects "to see gas prices go up over the next couple of weeks."

Myers pointed out government officials' statements in the news release tended to focus on more money coming into state coffers.

"There's nothing in there that says we expected this or didn't expect this," he observed.

Myers characterized Washington's climate policies as needlessly expensive.

"The goal of the policy should be to reduce CO2 emissions effectively in the least-cost way," he said. "And that has been sacrificed in favor of reducing CO2 emissions in a way that raises the most money for the state. And that's the statements you're seeing from the governor and the director of the Department of Ecology saying this is great because now we have money to do stuff."

Myers referenced California's lower auction costs from a few weeks ago.

"And what we should be trying to do is to make our rules flexible so we can get CO2 reductions at a lower cost," he said, "rather than just say, 'Hey, this is great, we made a lot of money.'"