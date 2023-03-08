Elon Musk publicly mocks laid-off Twitter worker with a disability. Then apologizes

In an ensuing exchange, Musk volleyed questions at Thorleifsson about his work and voiced skepticism about limitations caused by a disability. Thorleifsson, a design manager, has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair.
In a post, Musk said Thorleifsson "did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm."
In response, Thorleifsson tweeted: "This wasn't a problem in Twitter 1.0 since I was a senior director and my job was mostly to help teams move forward, give them strategic and tactical guidance."
"I'm typing this on my phone btw," Throleifsson, who goes by "Halli," later added. "It's easier for [sic] because I only need to use one finger."
Musk – the second-richest person in the world, according to Fortune – has faced scrutiny over job cuts at the company in recent months.
Days after Musk acquired Twitter in October, the company began layoffs that ultimately cut more than half of its 7,500-person workforce, raising concerns about Twitter's capacity to maintain its platform.
In a memo to employees in November, Musk asked workers to commit to being "extremely hardcore" or accept three months of severance upon their exit from the company. Many chose to leave.
For his part, Musk defended his actions at Twitter as part of an aggressive effort to rescue the company from financial peril, which he described in a Twitter Spaces interview in December as an "emergency fire drill."
"That's the reason for my actions," he added. "They may seem sometimes spurious or odd or whatever."
Musk previously said he overpaid for the platform at the purchasing price of $44 billion.
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.
Ultimately, Thorleifsson said on Monday that he received a message from Twitter saying that he no longer worked for the company.
However, later on Monday, Musk said he held a video call with Thorleifsson to "figure out what's real vs what I was told."
"Better to talk to people than communicate via tweet," he added.
By Monday evening, Musk issued an apology and indicated that Thorleifsson had been offered to return to Twitter.
