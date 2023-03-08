Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Athletes sue Ivy League over its no-scholarship policy

By PAT EATON-ROBB,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414xmv_0lBy4DXb00
1 of 3

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A pair of basketball players from Brown allege in a federal lawsuit that the Ivy League’s policy of not offering athletic scholarships amounts to a price-fixing agreement that denies athletes proper financial aid and payment for their services.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut by attorneys representing Grace Kirk, a member of Brown’s women’s team, and Tamenang Choh, who played for the men’s team from 2017 through 2022. They are seeking class-action status to represent all current and former athletes at the eight Ivy League schools dating back to those recruited since March 2019.

The suit argues Ivy League schools illegally conspired to limit financial aid and not compensate athletes for their services.

“In either case, regardless of whether considered as a restraint on the price of education, the value of financial aid, the price of athletic services, or the level of compensation to Ivy League athletes, the Ivy League Agreement is per se illegal,” the lawsuit states.

Harvard, Yale, Brown, Princeton, Dartmouth, Cornell, Columbia and Penn don’t offer merit scholarships of any kind, including athletic scholarships. The policy, which dates back to 1954, makes the Ivy League the only Division I athletic conference that prohibits member schools from offering any athletic scholarships

Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris defended the policy in a statement responding to the legal action, noting there are a wide variety of options when it comes to opportunities available to college-level athletes.

“The Ivy League athletics model is built upon the foundational principle that student-athletes should be representative of the wider student body, including the opportunity to receive need-based financial aid,” she said. “In turn, choosing and embracing that principle then provides each Ivy League student-athlete a journey that balances a world-class academic experience with the opportunity to compete in Division I athletics and ultimately paves a path for lifelong success.”

But attorneys for the Brown athletes point out that other elite academic schools, such as Stanford and Duke, do offer athletic scholarships.

“These schools are not part of the Ivy League, but they demonstrate they can maintain stellar academic standards while competing for excellent athletes, and without agreed upon limits on price,” the lawsuit said.

The suit also argues that Ivy League schools have a major influence over the path that a small pool of people who are both elite students and elite athletes can take, so by not offering athletic scholarships, the league is artificially suppressing the market for those students.

“The natural, foreseeable, and intended result of the Ivy League Agreement is that Ivy League athletes have paid more for their education and earned less in compensation or reimbursement than they would have in the absence of the agreement,” the lawsuit said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA1 day ago
A comprehensive list of everyone who's been banned from attending the Oscars
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
A driver spent $180,000 to start an Uber Black business. Then the company deactivated his account.
Lynn, MA1 day ago
9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
Lexington, SC1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Wife sues over meteorologist's death in NC helicopter crash
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Killing of Maryland high schooler solved 52 years later
Millersville, MD1 day ago
Medical helicopter service suspended after N. Carolina crash
Franklin, NC1 day ago
10-year-old student arrested for having gun at Maine school
Monroe, ME1 day ago
Mississippi lawmakers stop effort to take over Jackson water
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Nevada State College set to become Nevada State University
Las Vegas, NV45 minutes ago
2 plead in 2021 fight, slaying outside cheesesteak shop
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Security footage shows man who killed 3 Michigan State University students
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
3D-printed rocket remains grounded after more launch aborts
Cape Canaveral, FL18 hours ago
Police: 2 teens arrested in a fatal shooting near Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM54 minutes ago
Body of shooting victim found west of Casa Grande Mountains
Casa Grande, AZ38 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy