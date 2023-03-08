Open in App
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Strawberry

By Noah Holloway,

2 days ago

March 8th – Meet Strawberry!

Strawberry is a 11 month-old spayed female dog.

Strawberry has a little red hue, which is super cute.

She’s great with everyone, kids, cats, dogs, you name it. She loves it.

She is here and she’s full sweetness, just like the strawberry.

If your interested in Strawberry, she is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

