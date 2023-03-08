Open in App
Williamsport, PA
WBRE

Deadly crash investigation after car runs off roadway

By Vivian Muniz,

2 days ago

BASTRESS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday night.

According to coroner Charles Keissling Jr, 61-year-old Ronald Ohlsson, of Jersey Shore, ran off the roadway in the area of 87 Mountain Spring Lane in Bastress Township around 8:40 p.m.

Keissling Jr. states Ohlsson was pulled from the car in cardiac arrest. He was later pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m. at the UMPC Williamsport Hospital.

The investigation into the cause and manner is death is ongoing.

