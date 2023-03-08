State Department warns not to travel to certain parts of Mexico, reconsider travel to others
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,
2 days ago
The federal government is reminding travelers to avoid parts of Mexico altogether and reconsider plans to visit other areas due to crime.
The State Department advisory is being shared after four people from the U.S. were kidnapped in Matamoros just after they had crossed the border from Texas. They had traveled to Mexico because one of the people was having cosmetic surgery, officials said.
“To put things in perspective, Matamoros is about 1,360 miles away from Cancun; that’s about the equivalent distance from the Texas side of the border to Chicago, Illinois,” said Zachary Rabinor, founder and CEO of the travel company Journey Mexico.
The advisory is being shared as the Spring Break travel season begins, CNN reported.
The State Department has six “do not travel” advisories for the following areas, all due to crime and all but one — Guerrero state — due to kidnappings:
Colima state
Guerrero state
Michoacan state
Sinaloa state
Tamaulipas state
Zacatecas state
You should reconsider traveling to the following areas because of crime and kidnapping, the State Department advises:
Baja California state
Chihuahua state
Durango state
Guanajuato state
Jalisco state
Morelos state
Sonora state
The State Department said that travel can still occur in the following areas, but increased caution is needed:
Aguascalientes state
Baja California Sur state
Chiapas state
Coahuila state
Hildago state
Mexico City
Mexico state
Nayarit state
Nuevo Leon state
Oaxaca state
Puebla state
Quintana Roo state
San Luis Potosi state
Tabasco state
Tlaxcala state
Veracruz state
There are two areas — Campeche and Yucatan states — where the State Department advises travelers use normal precautions when visiting.
If you have to travel to places that the State Department advises against visiting, there are ways to protect yourself, including knowing how the country’s legal system operates and enrolling in the federal government’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, for starters.
Comments / 0