Center Light and Champion

Toledo Bend Chapter of the Lone Star Dutch Oven Society: Saturday March 18th

By News Staff,

2 days ago
The Toledo Bend Chapter of the Lone Star Dutch Oven Society will be cooking Saturday March 18th - and every 3rd Saturday at Boles Field outside of Shelbyville, Texas.

Wed, 03/08/2023 - 11:43
The public is invited to bring a covered dish while watching and learning about the art of Dutch Oven cooking and if up to the challenge become a member. We start cooking about 9:00 am and have pots on the table at 12 noon. Bring your lawn chairs and join us.

Dues are $20 a family and are due for this year. Call James at 409-625-4787 for more information.

