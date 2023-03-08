Hearst Castle’s Neptune Pool makes list of the 10 most beautiful in the U.S.

The Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle landed at No. 3 on a list of the 10 most Instagram-worthy outdoor pools in the United States, according to a study by BonusFinder.com.

Including more than 60 top-rated pools often featured in travel magazines, BonusFinder crunched the numbers from Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to determine which U.S. pools posted on those sites were the most picturesque, based on mentions and photographs/videos posted.

While the Neptune Pool ranked high among all who posted photos and comments online, it “was especially popular among TikTok users,” according to a press release about the rankings.

The pool, which holds 345,000 gallons of water and is lined with marble and serpentine tile, ranges in depth from 3.5 to 10 feet deep, and has a 6-foot-deep alcove.

The Neptune was definitely unique on the list, which mainly featured casino and resort pools.

The Neptune Pool at Hearst Castle is framed by the railing on the dressing room level on April 6, 2022. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

“When it comes to the Top 10, it became clear that Las Vegas dominates the market, with six of Sin City’s casino pools making the cut. However, there are some hidden gems spread across the country,” said BonusFinder, which is “dedicated to helping others find the biggest bonuses offered by some of the best online casinos the U.S. has to offer, ultimately giving them a chance to play with more.”

For more information on the top pools and the website’s methodology, go to visit: www.bonusfinder.com/about-us/blog/best-pools-us .

Here’s the complete list: