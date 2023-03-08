We compiled the top threads from the actor's Q&A. Confirmed: He took the red pill from 'The Matrix'—and kept it.

Keanu Reeves sat down to answer fans' burning questions on Reddit's popular Q&A series Ask Me Anything (AMA). He offered the community unfettered access to himself and revealed he really is just a normal, good-natured guy.

That's part of Reeves' universal appeal. He's had the kind of career trajectory actors only dream of—transitioning from lovable oaf in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure to a heartthrob in Something's Gotta Give to the baddest man on Earth in the John Wick series.

Related: Norman Reedus Is Not Worrying About Tomorrow

He's the rare superstar who doesn't seem afflicted by how famous he is—the kind of guy you want to belly up to a bar with and have a beer.

After reading Reeves' AMA threads, all of the above rings true. In fact, we've never loved him more. Here are some of our favorite snippets.

Best Answers From Keanu Reeves' Reddit AMA

What’s your favorite cocktail?

"I was recently in Tokyo working, and was taken to a bar owned by a master cocktail maker named Ueno-san called High Five and he made some kind of sublime concoction with a smoky mezcal and green tea and some mysterious sweet liqueur, chilled. Oh my god."

Have you ever stolen anything from a set?

"Not stolen…the watch and wedding ring from John Wick , a sword from 47 Ronin , and the first red pill that the Wachowski’s ever gave me."

When will you do a Hot Ones interview?

"I love chicken wings…but I don’t want to eat really spicy chicken wings…especially not in public…and certainly not with the consequences in private. Bon apetit [sic]."

Has there ever been a role in your career that you regret turning down?

"No…but I did always want to play Wolverine."

Related: Cole Hauser on His Early Life, Yellowstone, and Being a Badass

Have you ever had a pet?

"Yes…the first pet I ever had was guinea pig named Carrot. I was 5 or 6 years old. He was a cutie-pie."

If aliens came to Earth, would you accept the responsibility of being the first to contact them?

"Heck yea. How’s it going? How was your trip? You hungry? Want anything to drink?"

What is your favorite film that you’ve worked on?

"I’ve been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life. I can’t pick just one. But here are a few— River’s Edge , Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure , Matrix trilogy, The Devil’s Advocate , A Scanner Darkly , My Own Private Idaho , Point Break , John Wick ."

If you weren't acting, what other career would you choose?

"Well, when I was a kid I always said I wanted to be a race car driver, a conductor or an astrophysicist. Today, let’s conduct some music."

Related: Andy Samberg Is Ready for Anything

What’s your favorite moment or memory from working on Point Break ?

"Working with Patrick Swayze. He was a gentlemen and a total pro, a movie star, an inspiration."

What drives you to be so compassionate?

"We die…and we all need all the help we can get."

Can you tell us a fun experience you've had with co-stars while filming?

"I had a scene with River Phoenix and he was sitting on the back of a motorcycle that I was driving while we were filming. It wasn’t extracurricular, but we went off the beaten path a bit and came back and no helmets. Just two friends playing. It was a really good day."